Our 3-years long campaign in the the world of Gloomhaven recently reached its conclusion. We thoroughly traveled that world inside-out, discovering its mysteries, encountering various allies, monsters or mysterious creatures. It gave us a lot of fun and satisfaction, when overwhelming some especially dangerous enemies or retiring our characters and starting the another chapter with new ones. With this article I would like to conclude and summarize that chapter in our boardgames adventures.
Below I am presenting compilation of various interesting materials which I created during this time:
- first section – strategy articles
- second section – statistical summary
- third section – retrospective on most memorable moments of our campaign
I hope you will enjoy the selection!
For many of our characters, strategy articles were created: Strategy guide - Brute Strategy guide - Spellweaver Strategy guide - Doomstalker Strategy guide - Tinkerer Strategy guide – Soothsinger But similarly important was the knowledge of enemies you will be facing: Monsters analysis & strategies – Earth, Flame and Frost demons Monsters analysis & strategies – Night, Sun and Wind demons Monsters analysis & strategies – Inox Monsters analysis & strategies – The Undead Monsters analysis & strategies – Drakes Monsters analysis & strategies – Vermlings Monsters analysis & strategies – The Dark Creatures
General statistics
Couple of basic data points:
- Scenarios played: 54
- Scenarios won: 50
- Win ratio: 92%
- Time needed to complete the game: 3 years
- Reputation: 14
- Retirements: 8
- Company composition:
- 3 characters (39 scenarios)
- 4 characters (15 scenarios)
- Fun factor: enormous!
Advanced Planning Tool
I think that every Gloomhaven group creates some tools to help them with the campaign flow. I also created something like this for us – we called it “Advanced Planning Tool” 🙂 We tracked or played, unlocked and failed scenarios with dependencies between them. On second page of the tool we had visual depiction which scenarios are already finished and which open. Here it is how does it looked like:
Session reports
Now let me provide links to all our games. By clicking on the scenario name you will be redirected to new window with detailed session report. I just went through all of them and it was such a great and nostalgic experience. You know now why my blog is called The Boardgames Chronicle – I love coming back to previous sessions and spend time recollecting them.
|#1 Black Barrow
|#2 Barrow Lair
|#3 Inox Encampment
|#4 Crypt of the Damned
|#5 Ruinous Crypt
|#6 Decaying Crypt
|#7 Vibrant Grotto
|#8 Gloomhaven Warehouse
|#9 not played
|#10 Plane of Elemental Power
|#11 not played
|#12 not played
|#13 Temple of the Seer
|#14 Frozen Hollow
|#15 Shrine of Strength
|#16 Mountain Pass
|#17 not played
|#18 Abandoned Sewers
|#19 Forgotten Crypt
|#20 Necromancer’s Sanctum
|#21 Infernal Throne
|#22 Temple of Elements
|#23 Deep Ruins
|#24 Echo Chamber
|#25 Icecrag Asent
|#26 Ancient Cistern
|#27 Ruinous Rift
|#28 Outer Ritual Chamber
|#29 Sanctuary of Gloom
|#30 not played
|#31 Plane of Night
|#32 Decrepit Wood
|#33 Savvas Armory
|#34 not played
|#35 not played
|#36 not played
|#37 Doom Trench
|#38 Slave Pens
|#39 Treacherous Divide
|#40 Ancient Defensive Network
|#41 Timeworn Tomb
|#42 not played
|#43 Drake’s Nest
|#44 not played
|#45 not played
|#46 Nightmare Peak
|#47 Lair of Unseeing Eye
|#48 Shadow Weald
|#49 not played
|#50 not played
Finale: #51 The Void
Aditional scenarios: #55 Foggy Thicket #56 Bandit's Wood #59 Forgotten Grove #60 Alchemy Lab #69 Well of the Unfortunate #72 Ozing Grove #81 Temple of Eclipse #93 Sunken Vessel #94 Vermling Nest #95 Payment Due
Solo Scenarios Part #1 Solo scenarios Part #2
Our group characters progression
One of key features of the Gloomhaven are characters, which retire so you can play with the new adventurer. Below table shows all the characters – including unlocked – played by our merry group, with numerical summary of scenarios played. Evidently I was progressing pretty speedily with the Personal Quests 🙂
|Nationality
|1st character
|2nd character
|3rd character
|4th character
|Total Plays
|Michal
|Brute (15)
|Doomstalker (16)
|Scoundrel (13)
|Sawbone (10)
|54
|Kuba G
|Tinkerer (26)
|Sunkeeper (17)
|Berserker (10)
|54
|Kuba J
|Spellweaver (30)
|Soothsinger (14)
|Quartermaster (10)
|54
|Konrad
|Mindthief (7)
|Summoner (2)
|9
|Dominik
|Sunkeeper (6)
|6
The above data shows interesting information: the fastest retirement after 7 scenarios – was done by Konrad, but he had just to collect 200 gold. The lowest average number of games needed was in case of my adventurers, who on average retired after 14.5 turns. The record in length of playing with one character goes to Kuba J and his Spellweaver – 30. But he saved our situation so many times with the Inferno that we really did not mind him staying around for so long !
Memorable moments
Now, time for a sentimental travel through our adventures. When I was writing below, all those moment stood once again in front of my eyes…
Summary
We spent 3 years playing the Gloomhaven – partially impacted by pandemic but the number of scenarios to tackle was also significant. That was time well spent – thanks to the progression of characters, the game was not boring and quite refreshing. We have chosen “righteous” path thus having Sunkeeper as character but of course you can play in many other ways. We faced many challenges, we had a moment with all the team members retiring at the same moment, we played in different set-ups – all this contribute to great experience we all shall remember for many years.
We now await Frosthaven. It was delayed couple of times but we are sure that once it is released the fun we got from Gloomheaven, the joy of discovering new things and learning new ways of playing will be enormous. And you can count on me we shall report our campaign in the cold, barren North of Frosthaven!
