Our Gloomhaven group composition change recently – and it was a groundbreaking change. Within 4 scenarios we had 3 retirements (out of 3 characters we were leading so  in essence everybody changed the hero!): TinkererDoomstalker and Spellweaver. Now each of us is playing with completely new character and – surprise, surprise – we invited a new, 4th colleague – Konrad – to our world of Gloomhaven! So it is a new experience for all of us now – like starting a new game…

  • me – playing level 6 Scoundrel (previously Doomstalker)
  • Kuba J – playing level 5 Soothsinger (previously Spellweaver)
  • Kuba G – playing level 5 Sunkeeper (previously Tinkerer)
  • Konrad – for the first time playing level 5 Mindthief
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: 
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements

As for our initial adventure in that new team composition we have chosen one of the more demanding adventures:

#22

As usually, we play on hard difficulty level. We were very curious how would it go with new characters and new players. Let us see in below photo-session report!

IMG_7897
A very large scenario – 6 rooms in total. Easy to loose by pure exhaustion.
IMG_7898
What is more – cultists everywhere. We had a very bad experiences with them previously as they can summon Living Bones. But not in room 1 – where they quickly and effortlessly dispatched by four of us.
IMG_7899
Sunkeeper – our tank, was first to Room 2. Again cultists and again we were lucky as they did not summon anybody.
IMG_7900
The killing and de-buffing started. Our enormous lack continues as again, nobody is summoned.
IMG_7902
It is time to move quickly to another room – this time with Wind Daemons – my Scoundrel and Kuba’s Sunkeeper concentrate on them and then on the altar. Those altars was a separate history – not only they had like 20 HP, they also increased all daemons stats!
IMG_7903
Finally we dealt with the threat in those two rooms while…
IMG_7904
…Konrad is opening next room, where two Ice Daemons greeted him 🙂
IMG_7905
To speed-up the game – as we started to run out of time – we entered one more area – and here we got two Fire Daemons!
IMG_7906
Actually, the Fire Daemons room – with two traps – was a very hard nut to crack but at the same time a masterpiece of Sunkeeper / Scoundrel cooperation. The altar was destroyed in just two hits and daemons did not even notice!
IMG_7907
The last rooms proved to be the easiest – the Earth Daemons – while with high HP – are slow and do not move far. And we really had to focus on altar, not on them…
IMG_7908
And do we did – while Sunkeeper was keeping two Fire Daemons at bay, we focused on altar and destroyed this, taking some damage from daemons. In the process, my Scoundrel became exhausted 😦
IMG_7909
The picture of carnage, loot and devastation. But we did it – the Artifact was retrieved!