Our Gloomhaven group composition change recently – and it was a groundbreaking change. Within 4 scenarios we had 3 retirements (out of 3 characters we were leading so in essence everybody changed the hero!): Tinkerer, Doomstalker and Spellweaver. Now each of us is playing with completely new character and – surprise, surprise – we invited a new, 4th colleague – Konrad – to our world of Gloomhaven! So it is a new experience for all of us now – like starting a new game…
- me – playing level 6 Scoundrel (previously Doomstalker)
- Kuba J – playing level 5 Soothsinger (previously Spellweaver)
- Kuba G – playing level 5 Sunkeeper (previously Tinkerer)
- Konrad – for the first time playing level 5 Mindthief
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements
As for our initial adventure in that new team composition we have chosen one of the more demanding adventures:
As usually, we play on hard difficulty level. We were very curious how would it go with new characters and new players. Let us see in below photo-session report!