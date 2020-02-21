Our Gloomhaven group composition change recently – and it was a groundbreaking change. Within 4 scenarios we had 3 retirements (out of 3 characters we were leading so in essence everybody changed the hero!): Tinkerer, Doomstalker and Spellweaver. Now each of us is playing with completely new character and – surprise, surprise – we invited a new, 4th colleague – Konrad – to our world of Gloomhaven! So it is a new experience for all of us now – like starting a new game…

me – playing level 6 Scoundrel (previously Doomstalker )

(previously ) Kuba J – playing level 5 Soothsinger (previously Spellweaver )

(previously ) Kuba G – playing level 5 Sunkeeper (previously Tinkerer )

(previously ) Konrad – for the first time playing level 5 Mindthief

As for our initial adventure in that new team composition we have chosen one of the more demanding adventures:

As usually, we play on hard difficulty level. We were very curious how would it go with new characters and new players. Let us see in below photo-session report!