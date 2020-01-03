We tried that scenario once. We tried second time. All in vain. Instead of smoothly going through the locations, we were overwhelmed by the swarms of un-dead, being spawned again and again through dark magic of Acolytes. Do you remember how that looked like? Just see:

Almost like a zombie apocalypse movie…

However, we learned a lot since that time, increased levels of our characters and decided that enough is enough – we need to pass two very difficult Gloom scenarios – #28 and #29. And in one session! Below report from the first part of this attempt.

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#2)

Still, before going directly to the Session Report, some reminder as to the composition of our company – just before attempting scenario for the third time:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 6
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – level 7

And now we jump into the adventurous ascent to the top of the mountain…

IMG_7245
We know the drill – Tinkerer immobilizes the Zombies, Spellweaver casts almighty Inferno and my Angry Face initiates the Dooms plus permanent advantage
IMG_7247
Acolytes closed on us, dealt some damage but fortunately did not spawn any living bones!
IMG_7249
Isn’t it beautiful? So much damage dealt by our team in only one turn! (Exactly 71 HP)
IMG_7250
Then, it was only matter of time when we finished off the inner chamber. Yes, we had some luck – no summons at all – but even with them we were prepared to quickly dispatch the enemies.
IMG_7251
To the left – 3 Night Daemons.
IMG_7253
To the right – 3 Sun Daemons.
IMG_7254
And Kuba J decided we open both doors as we are super powerful and there is no need to waste time to clean them separately!
IMG_7255
The other two of us were skeptical but you know what? He was right! We killed all of them with ease and finally finished that scenario. What a relief!