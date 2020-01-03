We tried that scenario once. We tried second time. All in vain. Instead of smoothly going through the locations, we were overwhelmed by the swarms of un-dead, being spawned again and again through dark magic of Acolytes. Do you remember how that looked like? Just see:
However, we learned a lot since that time, increased levels of our characters and decided that enough is enough – we need to pass two very difficult Gloom scenarios – #28 and #29. And in one session! Below report from the first part of this attempt.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#2)
Still, before going directly to the Session Report, some reminder as to the composition of our company – just before attempting scenario for the third time:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 6
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – level 7
And now we jump into the adventurous ascent to the top of the mountain…
My Spellweaver’s new ability from lvl 9 is bit overpowered even if not utilized in the most efficient way . With it after 2 turns most of creatures in room 2 got killed (Michal was quicker and took first 4? kills for him, but even if he didn’t bit later i could finish most of those 4 by myself) , and in the 3rd round we cleared the room. I thought we would clean rooms slowly, one after another, but guys moved closer to left (night demons as it appeared in 4th round) and as i could do some harm only in the right room i decided to go there . Guys were screaming, no, we don’t want to loose again and repeat scenario for the 4th time, but i ignored their whining 😉 I’ve said i’m lvl 9 and i can handle it by myself and entered room . I hit Sun demons hard and cloaked to prepare for another round of combat, guys opened left room and saw slow Night Demons so they took few steps back, helped me with he Suns(more difficult opponent than the ND), and allowed Night demons to get near us .At the end we had to limit us a bit so Michal could get to the treasure 😉 My Inferno is sick, even if Cultists managed to summon Bones, game wouldn’t change much, only instead 71 damage in round one there would be some 100(most by my Spellweaver) and maybe even my huge modifier deck would ran out of cards, so i would have shuffle it while doing one attack action 😉
