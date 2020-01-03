We tried that scenario once. We tried second time. All in vain. Instead of smoothly going through the locations, we were overwhelmed by the swarms of un-dead, being spawned again and again through dark magic of Acolytes. Do you remember how that looked like? Just see:

However, we learned a lot since that time, increased levels of our characters and decided that enough is enough – we need to pass two very difficult Gloom scenarios – #28 and #29. And in one session! Below report from the first part of this attempt.

Still, before going directly to the Session Report, some reminder as to the composition of our company – just before attempting scenario for the third time:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 6

– currently level 6 Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9

– currently level 9 Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – level 7

And now we jump into the adventurous ascent to the top of the mountain…