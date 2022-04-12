We played already over 50 scenarios in the world of Gloomhaven. Some of them were longer, some shorter. Some more difficult, some easy. On that Monday evening we were facing one of the toughest adventures in the whole game, a “semi-final” before reaching the main boss – Scenario #48 Shadow Weald. Never before we were so much astonished how the session turned out. Make sure to check!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide, #19 Forgotten Crypt (#2), #48 Shadow Weald
As a reminder, our group was playing in below composition:
- me – playing level 8 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 8 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster
- Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper
So what is this scenario about? We have a boss to kill – simple, straightforward and direct. However, this is not some kind of usual boss, this is Dark Rider:
That guys is a very nasty specimen. It summons imps and charges at you – with us playing on level hard – Scenario level 5 – that means that he can hit with the strength of even 10! But the worst thing is that after Melee attack it disappears! And then in his turn charges again from the side of the map, hits, and runs away! So the only way is to get him somewhere on the map before he can reach any of character and hit him/her.
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
We killed Dark Rider in 1.5 turns. This is incredible – we never before finished the scenario so fast. True, we all had a lot of Blesses which made our decks stronger. True, we had me with long range and Berserker with fantastic, one off Glass Hammer card. Still, to do it so quickly, so decisively, so undeniably – that put us in total astonishment! THIS SCENARIO WILL BE LONG TIME REMEMBERED!
And now we moved to the next barrier before final boss… But this is story for another time.
Our record, just 2 turns needed for a win. Both rounds were extreemly lucky for us. In the first turn Imps selected muddling us and strenghtening allies instead attacking us, so they didn’t have any opportunity to give us curses(and reduce Berserker’s health to reduce it’s max potential damage from the shown card), Earth Elementals attacked on range and immobilzed some of us, but luckilly not our Berserker, who got striked by a Harrower(other Harrowers were too far away to attack anyone), but seeing boss making a ranged attack – he didn’t need to loose life(or there was a curse for that Harrower), could cancel with a lost card(don’t remember how it ended exactly). 2nd round was easy, both Sawbones and Berserker can be very fast and were supposed to attack the boss. As a Quartermaster i wasn’t really needed, i just acted as a target for earth elemental, so it didn’t focus on others(and immobilize) i tried to secure the boss kill with my fastest cards, but it wasn’t required, friends killed that “ninja” rider. Our Sunkeeper can play full support and bless/strenghten allies (f.e. now in the first turn, very useful to quickly kill enemies ). 2nd turn extreemly lucky as well, as the boss and other enemies were relatively slow and both Sawbones and Berserker could attack before anyone else, and they both picked double damage. There was just 1/8 chance that boss didn’t disappear, 3/8 chances Imps won’t spread curses, some 3/20 (more or less) chances for critical strikes for our 2 damage dealers), chance for such coincidence was tiny. If our strenghtened berserker picked a rolling+1 and a curse, we would be in a very big trouble. As it appeared that our Berserker(with few strenghten enchantments or gifted by the Sunkeeper can basically have advantage each turn) can almost one-shot kill a boss, we’ve decided to upgrade the difficulty to very hard(next scenarios will be lvl 6, as our levels haven’t been maxed yet). So weired to play a scenario quicker than it took me to prepare the setup of it 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person