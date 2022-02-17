Our Gloomhaven group slowly but steadily approaches the epic end of this game. It is definitely high time for this as Frosthaven should arrive somewhere during the year. The story is very interesting so of course it will be with the great regret to finish that epic journey… But the new challenges in cold, unforgiving world of the new game should fill that vacuum!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb,#38 Slave Pens
We decided to play again scenario #38 – Slave Pens. We have been here and failed miserably – mainly because we had to escort the Orchid who was running forward without any regard for dangers! This time, due to time constraints, Konrad was not able to play with us so the team set-up looked like this:
- me – playing level 7 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster
The goal – to simply kill all the enemies and protect ever running forward Orchid. Easier said than done… We really needed to plan it well, to prevent the ally from going under the attack from enemies. Also, the opponents were of highest difficulty – like Epic Golems – so covering all angels will be truly a challenge. Let us see how it went!
Summary
Each lost scenario which we need to repeat brings some trauma… You never know if the failure will not happen again. That was the situation with Outer Ritual Chamber (see here and here) and seeing the difficulty of Slave Pens scenario, we were not sure we can save the Orchid. Fortunately, everything ended successfully and first crack to get to the Gloom was made!
Not an easy scenario for such team composition. It wasn’t easy to take out retaliating and heavily shielded enemies without high shielded tank or attackers with a piercing (i’ve purchased a bow after that scenario), At least we had some wounds, stuns and disarms, that allowed survival, especially in crowded middle location. First 2 rooms were slow, we didn’t want monsters to move much, so path through doors remained blocked as long as possible and our ally couldn’t move. As a quartermaster i was in a little trouble(you can see in the middle room) , had to slow down to place quite a few buffs/heals especially when our ally idiot rushed forward to face few enemies(2 shield for all nearby allies was in use few times). Luckilly i’ve managed to caught up with the rest of a team and we didn’t fail. Few times i barely kept myself alive, but i’m kinda of a tank/support in our team i don’t mind few bruises. Berserker is great for damage (sometimes may clear few enemies at once), but isn’t reliable tanker, as he requires HP manipulation for damage and sometimes , sure, must get hit, but quickly may get hurt so badly that should heal himself- pairs well with Sawbones. Medic can’t risk too much(but if need can take solid damage as well, but without risk of loosing cards), as we need his medic packs for longevity and heals. Becomes a habbit that i didn’t burn cards. While friends arrived in the final room they were almost tapped out(2 turns left?), at the same time i had maybe just 1 card in the lost pile. I could easily speed up and take quick rests to repeat actions without using broken immortality combos(bottom recover 2 discarded cards). If only there was no idiot to protect i could go for a treasure(we sadly skipped it, otherwise ally could end up being killed) and then slowly take out the entire room by myself while friends exhaust. Despite having a team not fully designed for such combat, we passed it and continue to clear a path to the final scenario. The main problem is that these characters are less efficient in quick combat that we got used to with Scoundrel, Sootshinger and Sunkeeper. New characters may live long, and do their job, but must “waste” more time on healing(while Soothsinger and Sunkeeper negated tons of damage with their shield of debuffs), that makes games longer and less “energetic”. We’re spoiled brats that lost their favourite toys, but at least we learn new stuff, and may meet with friends after long break. 😉
Very good summary of our scenario! And it really takes longer recently to finish a game.
