Our Gloomhaven group slowly but steadily approaches the epic end of this game. It is definitely high time for this as Frosthaven should arrive somewhere during the year. The story is very interesting so of course it will be with the great regret to finish that epic journey… But the new challenges in cold, unforgiving world of the new game should fill that vacuum!

We decided to play again scenario #38 – Slave Pens. We have been here and failed miserably – mainly because we had to escort the Orchid who was running forward without any regard for dangers! This time, due to time constraints, Konrad was not able to play with us so the team set-up looked like this:

me – playing level 7 Sawbone

Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker

Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster

The goal – to simply kill all the enemies and protect ever running forward Orchid. Easier said than done… We really needed to plan it well, to prevent the ally from going under the attack from enemies. Also, the opponents were of highest difficulty – like Epic Golems – so covering all angels will be truly a challenge. Let us see how it went!

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

A very long path in front of us 5 rooms. We have been here so most of the monsters are set-up.

Close-up on what awaits us in the three first rooms. A lot of elite enemies and you really need to plan ahead so that your 99 initiative ally do not get in harms way!

So far so good! We managed to block Orchid and limit his movements while killing everybody in first two rooms. Time to enter the third one…

“Do No Harm” – such a lovely sounding name for a super-killer Sawbone card. Elite Golem – a formidable enemy – instantly obliterated.

We almost lost the game between room three and four. The Orchid get ached of us and I had to run forward to take hits. We barely survived!

The last room finally. Shaman is pretty well defended but we were so determined and had some burning / lost card prepared that they had no chance.

VICTORY! The picture of death and carnage behind us…

Summary

Each lost scenario which we need to repeat brings some trauma… You never know if the failure will not happen again. That was the situation with Outer Ritual Chamber (see here and here) and seeing the difficulty of Slave Pens scenario, we were not sure we can save the Orchid. Fortunately, everything ended successfully and first crack to get to the Gloom was made!