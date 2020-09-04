Our Gloomhaven adventure – after long break due to Covid lockdown – is slowly coming back on track. We played for the first time since 5 months recently and now decided to continue – the joy is great and we progress with our story to the inevitable end with each scenario. We feel we are not so far away now…

Our last game proved that the set-up of our company is nearly perfect. Indeed, we do not have classic range damage dealer nor classic healer. Still, composition of a super tank (Sunkeeper), great support (Soothsinger) and two fast damage dealers using often invisibility (Scoundrel and Mindthief) seems to be flexible enough to cope even with the Very Hard difficulty scenarios.

Our Gloomhaven company:

me – playing level 7 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 7 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper

Konrad – playing level 6 Mindthief

With that in mind we decided to come back to the Dragon (sorry! large Drake!) whom we meet during the Icecrag Acent. We debated whether to assist or attack him, but in the end we decided the creature is too like-able to get rid of him immediately.

That meant we will again face Savvas – nasty creatures who spawn daemons. But they tricked our familiar Dragon and we need to punish them, don’t we?

The scenario looks surprisingly easy – three rooms. But when you read the adventure goal – loot all treasure and escape – you realize it can be really long…

We have “only” two types enemies… Ice and Lava Savvas. But each of them is capable of summoning very nasty daemons!

When we deal with the doors to the first room we encounter four of them. They not only have powerful attack, summon capabilities but also a lot of health.

But here comes our abilities to de-buff – tons of wounds, muddle, poison, often stun or disarm. And we are very lucky that before they can summon anybody, they are cold dead.

The second room is not easier, as this time the fortune leaves us…

…bringing two Fire Daemons immediately! Ugh, rough beginning.

But again, we excel in de-buffing which significantly helps us to get rid of Savvases. My super-poison card, although a lost, is very helpful this time, bringing +3 to each of my attacks.

Last room, finally! But not only we need to get through three enemies, loot all treasures…

…but also get back while new enemies are starting to pour thorough the doors.

So we managed to get rid of enemies in last room, but the ones blocking the entrance are multiplying fast (summons).

When we see 5 of them blocking the doors the situation starts to deteriorate seriously. Our tank does not have a jump…

But other have and we simply make a path for everybody killing some of the daemons.

Kuba J (Soothsinger) beats all the records as far as experience is concerned. I think he got 28 EXP, most for his songs as we had very long scenario.

In the end, we manage to reach the entrance. I did it with my last two cards, Kuba also gets exhausted, but other’s play for experience. It almost ends in disaster – do not farm too much! – but in the end we finish successfully. That was close…

Another very, very difficult scenario – not only due to the number of monsters but also the length of it – we played almost 4 hours which is our new record. At one point, when our escape route was blocked by 5 enemies it was looking grim, but our expertly equipped and skilled company managed to ram through the enemies and reach the exit.

So we assisted the Drake but it seems this is not the end of the story… To be continued!