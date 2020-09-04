Our Gloomhaven adventure – after long break due to Covid lockdown – is slowly coming back on track. We played for the first time since 5 months recently and now decided to continue – the joy is great and we progress with our story to the inevitable end with each scenario. We feel we are not so far away now…
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory
Our last game proved that the set-up of our company is nearly perfect. Indeed, we do not have classic range damage dealer nor classic healer. Still, composition of a super tank (Sunkeeper), great support (Soothsinger) and two fast damage dealers using often invisibility (Scoundrel and Mindthief) seems to be flexible enough to cope even with the Very Hard difficulty scenarios.
Our Gloomhaven company:
- me – playing level 7 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper
- Konrad – playing level 6 Mindthief
With that in mind we decided to come back to the Dragon (sorry! large Drake!) whom we meet during the Icecrag Acent. We debated whether to assist or attack him, but in the end we decided the creature is too like-able to get rid of him immediately.
That meant we will again face Savvas – nasty creatures who spawn daemons. But they tricked our familiar Dragon and we need to punish them, don’t we?
Another very, very difficult scenario – not only due to the number of monsters but also the length of it – we played almost 4 hours which is our new record. At one point, when our escape route was blocked by 5 enemies it was looking grim, but our expertly equipped and skilled company managed to ram through the enemies and reach the exit.
So we assisted the Drake but it seems this is not the end of the story… To be continued!
It was really fun to be Soothesinger/Music Note in such scenario. The provoking roar(non loss stun up to 3 in a trianagle formation) and Disorienting Dirge (bless all allies curse all enemies in range 3, quickly used all bless and curse decks) used so many times that some monsters couldn’t even hit any of us even once. Biggest trouble were the Fire Demons with their heavy shields and ranged retaliate, but luckilly we’ve met just 3 of them. At the end really fun was the way i secured(i was faster than Sunkeeper who had plan for himself, but at the end didn’t need to use his actions) free passage next to the summoned earth demons. 2x in a row i stuned both Earth Demons . They could have been nasty in that situation as if they attacked they would immobilize our slowest friend (the Sunkeeper, without jump). Once immobilized he would probably exhaust before escaping. To make Sunkeeper’s life easier twice in a row i stuned demons with my provoking roar(did a short rest to recoever card ), after their 2nd round one got killed, and the 3rd turn i used move 3 +attack range 3 and picked a stun modifier(often not recommended, other perks are better, but i just love to stun) again on the poor Earth Demon, 3 turns under stun in a row for that monster, such a bad luck . Memorable moment was also my hit against the elite Savvas in the treasury – hit 4 with additional push 3 – perfectly used to push monster through 2 traps for extra 12 damage, and 17 total for poor, weak bard 😉 Had bad feelings, but we’re playing smart and with little dose of luck 😉
