Finally our merry company arrived here! After playing over 50 scenarios we in the end achieved it – we will face GLOOM! Poor guy, he had pretty complicated past, as Heil hinted, but we have not found enough pity for him to stop now. Enough to say – our team had an opportunity to end the corruption so we went for it! Believe me, this was not easy and we additionally hit some bad luck. How it finished – let us see?
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide, #19 Forgotten Crypt (#2), #48 Shadow Weald, #46 Nightmare Peak, #47 Lair of Unseeing Eye, #51 The Void
A reminder about a very versatile composition of our team:
- me – playing level 9 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 9 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 9 Quartermaster
- Dominik – playing level 7 Sunkeeper
The scenario is very modest – three connected rooms, just a few overlay tiles and only 1 enemy, without any summons. What can be more beautiful than such unpretentious end top a fantastic campaign!
Let us have a look at the Gloom. He is resistant to all possible debuffs – Wound, Disarm, Muddle, Poison, Immobilize, Stun and Curse. We played on level 6 (Very Hard) which meant for us 200 Hit Points to deal with! With base attack of 8, it can be easily increased to 17 (!!!) with special one, or 9 plus Poison & Wound & Stun with Special 2.
When we first seen how Gloom looks like, what skills and abilities he has – we really lost hope that it will be possible to kill him. No way that two strong hits – like in our semi-finals – will open a way to victory. So a long, difficult and exciting session was in front of us – not necessarily a one with Happy End…
Let us see! Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
We did not expect for this to end well. Especially after initial attack of our Berserker and a complete miss. Still, we all bough blesses in sanctuary before the scenario which had huge impact on the strength of our further hits, allowing us to prevail in a long run. A perfect combination of Tank & Support (Sunkeeper), Damage-Dealer (Berserker), Support & Damage-Dealer (Sawbone) and Support (Quartermaster) worked perfectly together.
After finishing that scenario we felt strange emptiness. After 3 years of our campaign we reached it apex moment. True, you can play further, finishing the untraveled paths and bonus scenarios. But it will never be the same urge to defeat the Gloom.
PS. This is not everything about gloom. You may definitely count on a statistical summary for our campaign as well as a full review – I think the game deserves a thorough evaluation. Stay tuned!
I think it was just a “hard” scenario after all, our half of the averege level was 4,25 -so normal would be a 5, and hard a 6, very hard would be a 7. It was our second scenario that evening, after one of “semi-finals”, and maybe we didn’t want to extend it too much. Slightly higher level wouldn’t change much(maybe 1 more turn if any at all), Gloom would require just a few more hits and we had all 4 players alive at the end. Bosses attack and HP looked scary, and if we lacked a boss killer like f.e. Berserker Gloom could overwhelm us easily. We all had high HP and each of us could easily soak 1-2 hits and then if necessery we could burn cards, we tried to spread a bit so in case an AoE only 1-2 were affected, i focused on distance and Glooms’ teleports didn’t affect me at all, my Quartermaster added base 4-5 (plus modifiers) attack each turn, Sunkeeper did more support/bless, Sawbones healed and added strong attacks. Fairly easy scenario with such team composition. Maybe we’ve spent 8-10 turns to slowly deal enough damage, but besides initial fear after seeking huge stats and quick miss by our berseker (one big hit by berseker was like 2 turns of 4 people attacking with “normal” attacks) there was no risk of a failure. In theory killing the boss doesn’t end the campaign, we still have some side-quest and retirements to fulfill, but we’ve lost the passion for it. It slowly became little repetitive and situation when characters don’t fit our mentality and scenarios for us, experienced players, become too easy, makes it less fun for us to play. Maybe some day (not in the near future) we will return to play remaining scenarios, but now we’ve decided to move on and pick games from our “shelves of shame”. Gloomhaven took much of our gaming time and other games received bit less attention, time for a change.
