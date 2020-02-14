Would that craziness ever stop? Tinkerer retired recently, Doomstalker retired in previous scenario and today Spellweaver is gone for good. The whole team has changed and completely new squad is created! How would it play? We shall see!

But before starting in the new set-up, for time being our company looked like this:

me – playing (for the first time!) Scoundrel – level 5

– level 5 Kuba J – playing (for the last time!) Spellweaver – top level 9

– top level 9 Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – level 5

What awaited us was another very difficult scenario – especially from tactical perspective – scenario – The Alchemy Lab. Not only it is huge map, with plenty of rooms, but we also have the burning building which in the end would collapse (2 damage each turn starting from 7th, auto-loss after turn 12).. Sounds like a real challenge. And we need to loot or 4 treasures and escape through the doors! There is nothing like and epic finish to the Personal Goal mission!

All above means that from next scenario we are starting a fresh experience in Gloomhaven world – all the players have now new characters and can stat discovering new tactics. What is more, we will be playing our solo scenarios which will further enhance our team.

As a side not, should you wish to see how to play with Spellweaver – KubaJ prepared a short guide. I strongly recommend having a look at it!