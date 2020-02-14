Would that craziness ever stop? Tinkerer retired recently, Doomstalker retired in previous scenario and today Spellweaver is gone for good. The whole team has changed and completely new squad is created! How would it play? We shall see!

Alchemy Lab

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: 
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab

But before starting in the new set-up, for time being our company looked like this:

  • me – playing (for the first time!) Scoundrel – level 5
  • Kuba J – playing (for the last time!) Spellweaver – top level 9
  • Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – level 5

What awaited us was another very difficult scenario – especially from tactical perspective – scenario – The Alchemy Lab. Not only it is huge map, with plenty of rooms, but we also have the burning building which in the end would collapse (2 damage each turn starting from 7th, auto-loss after turn 12).. Sounds like a real challenge. And we need to loot or 4 treasures and escape through the doors! There is nothing like and epic finish to the Personal Goal mission!

IMG_7837
One of the larger maps in Gloomhaven; time to start running!
IMG_7838
Our three heroes ready, stead and… go!
IMG_7839
Scoundrel opens the first room – and we have Drakes!
IMG_7840
Spellweaver right after that enters the the second room – and now Hounds join the party!
IMG_7841
Sunkeeper does not want to be left behind and opens another room – full of Snakes!
IMG_7843
And so all the monsters focused on our tank, as more brittle characters (me and KubaJ) used invisibility. That was also the plan – to have them all in one room and for the last time use the dreadful power of INFERNO! And it worked out splendidly!
IMG_7846
Once we dealt with 16 monsters from first three rooms, the time has come for the last – with most annoying and powerful monsters – Oozes.
IMG_7847
But we only had to grab the last treasury and reach the doors – which we did and finished the adventure successfully!
IMG_7848
Characters lead by me have a tendency of accumulating a lot of wealth. So it was also with Scoundrel – he was quick, can run long distances but I still have to learn it nuances.
IMG_7849
And so it happened… Spellweaver started the retirement but before this we had pleasure of opening Envelope X!

All above means that from next scenario we are starting a fresh experience in Gloomhaven world – all the players have now new characters and can stat discovering new tactics. What is more, we will be playing our solo scenarios which will further enhance our team.

As a side not, should you wish to see how to play with Spellweaver – KubaJ prepared a short guide. I strongly recommend having a look at it!