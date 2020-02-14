Would that craziness ever stop? Tinkerer retired recently, Doomstalker retired in previous scenario and today Spellweaver is gone for good. The whole team has changed and completely new squad is created! How would it play? We shall see!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab
But before starting in the new set-up, for time being our company looked like this:
- me – playing (for the first time!) Scoundrel – level 5
- Kuba J – playing (for the last time!) Spellweaver – top level 9
- Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – level 5
What awaited us was another very difficult scenario – especially from tactical perspective – scenario – The Alchemy Lab. Not only it is huge map, with plenty of rooms, but we also have the burning building which in the end would collapse (2 damage each turn starting from 7th, auto-loss after turn 12).. Sounds like a real challenge. And we need to loot or 4 treasures and escape through the doors! There is nothing like and epic finish to the Personal Goal mission!
All above means that from next scenario we are starting a fresh experience in Gloomhaven world – all the players have now new characters and can stat discovering new tactics. What is more, we will be playing our solo scenarios which will further enhance our team.
As a side not, should you wish to see how to play with Spellweaver – KubaJ prepared a short guide. I strongly recommend having a look at it!
Very interesting scenario, especially at lvl hard . We had limmited time to do the search and retrieve “treasures”. We knew that our Sun friend won’ t be able to move quick to loot treasure, he had the most boring , but crucial, role of us all. He was supposed to open a room and place himself somewhere where he can drag out monsters from room and not die due to multiple attacks. While we search for loot and drag ou monsters from rooms. My Spellweaver and Scoundrel were treasury hunters, we both had some long moves and jumps. Scoundrel noob tricked us, he asured us he can deliver few kills after getting treasure, but it appeared he misread cards and instead killing drakes he had to turn invisible 🙂 For our fortune all monsters have been picking proper cards and ran out from rooms to target the Sun character, who fortified himself in a narrow corridor so for few rounds only 1 monster could target him(later 1-2 monsters arrived, but didn’t do much damage). In the 5 th and 6th turn i unleashed inferno, and with help from friends we’ve finished off all monsters by the end of turn 7 or 8, after regrouping we took final treasures and returned home just before the building collapsed. My Spellweaver unlocked mysterious “x” envelope i hope it was worth spending some 30 secnarios with that personal goal.
LikeLike