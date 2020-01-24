After previous scenario – #55 Foggy Thicket – we knew something important is looming. And indeed, next adventure become a very memorable meeting in a world of Gloomhaven. For the second time a character from our company retired. Good bye Tinkerer!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood
But how did it happen you may ask? Well, he fulfilled all the conditions of the personal mission, including playing scenarios #55 and #56. The latter I will describe in below post.
The composition of our very experienced group was – for the last time – following:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 8
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – achieved top level 9
So let us see that epic battle which allowed Kuba G. a deserved retirement for his character!
And very soon another companion from our group will be ready to follow the steps of that great support class. But that is a story for another tale!
You forgot to mention it was the first and maybe even the only time( for the whole campaign) when we meet lv 6 opponents! Of course my Spellweaver’s Inferno in the first and last room allowed swift kills, more difficult were middle rooms where we had to go the traditional way . Without that scenario could be more difficult , especially at very high lvl. Funny to mention is that both Spellweaver and Doomstalker are Orchids , and to complete Tinkerer’s life goal we had to rescue other Orchids , nice coincidence – family reunion 😉 Tinkerer will be missed a lot, sometimes had no oportunity to shine, played as supporter, but sometimes he could do a nice impression with strong attacks. With my(very soon) and his retirement our “way of life” may completelly change, without healers and ranged attackers (Doomstalker probably close to retirement too) we’ll have to play way different than until now.
Close, very close…
