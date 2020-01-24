After previous scenario – #55 Foggy Thicket – we knew something important is looming. And indeed, next adventure become a very memorable meeting in a world of Gloomhaven. For the second time a character from our company retired. Good bye Tinkerer!

But how did it happen you may ask? Well, he fulfilled all the conditions of the personal mission, including playing scenarios #55 and #56. The latter I will describe in below post.

The composition of our very experienced group was – for the last time – following:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 8

– currently level 8 Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9

– achieved top level 9 Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – achieved top level 9

So let us see that epic battle which allowed Kuba G. a deserved retirement for his character!

And very soon another companion from our group will be ready to follow the steps of that great support class. But that is a story for another tale!