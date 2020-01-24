After previous scenario – #55 Foggy Thicket – we knew something important is looming. And indeed, next adventure become a very memorable meeting in a world of Gloomhaven. For the second time a character from our company retired. Good bye Tinkerer!

#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood

But how did it happen you may ask? Well, he fulfilled all the conditions of the personal mission, including playing scenarios #55 and #56. The latter I will describe in below post.

The composition of our very experienced group was – for the last time – following:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 8
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – achieved top level 9

So let us see that epic battle which allowed Kuba G. a deserved retirement for his character!

The scenario definitely will be pretty long, with four rooms. That is always a challenge but with proper hand management, doable.
Some obstacles in the first room, fast Hounds and Range Weapon Bandits.
Piece of cake – a quick cleanup of the area.
The second room does not look so easy and straightforward. We had a lot of problems with Drakes and actually will have to repeat one scenario due to them.
But, after some brutal and furious fight they also die.
In third room Doomslaker shined with its multi-target attacks. As you can see, we were relentless in immobilizing / stunning / wounding the enemies.
And here they are, dead…
In the last room what a surprise awaited us! Three Orchids enslaved by the Bandits. We need to rescue them!
Inferno rules of course. Plus the enslaved Orchids did their job as they actually killed the bandit leader. So scenario completed! Wait, where is Tinkerer?
“He is gone…” – sadly confirmed Doomstalker. “But where to?” – asked intrigued Spellweaver. “To the French River” – concluded Doomstalker!

And very soon another companion from our group will be ready to follow the steps of that great support class. But that is a story for another tale!