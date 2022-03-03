Time to wrap-up things! I really mean it – we have a feeling the Gloom is somewhere near as the scenarios are getting tougher and tougher. We hear more and more about corruption, ending it and all the mythical things. Still, we are not there yet…
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide
This time we had a full squad with a very versatile composition:
- me – playing level 7 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster
- Konrad – playing level 6 Summoner
We got one of those scenarios where killing all the enemies was not the main goal – we just had to destroy the ritual altar. Frankly speaking, this was pretty strange scenario, with huge initial room, full of dangerous monster and only a small, second chamber where the altar probably was. 11 enemies immediately jumping on you, with some of them being able to bring even more – well, that sounded like a recipe or disaster. A living shield was needed – and as you shall see, Summoner excelled here!
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
That was really specific scenario which we managed to survive only thanks to a living shield of Summoner. Room with eleven enemies (on top of this, Cultists later on brought some Living Bones) was very difficult, as all of them jumped at us immediately. But we were in worse troubles and again managed to come out unscathed. Let us see what awaits us in the future!
Key element were those Summoner’s minions, that allowed keeping enemies at distance and focusing enemy fire away from us. If drakes had their AOE attack 1-2 tiles closer to us we could get killed quickly, those 1-2 tiles of extra distance we had thanks to Koinrad allowed us avoiding most of damage and slowly kill enemies. My quartermaster could repeat main AOE action almost every round, even with just 1-3 power each time but to 5-8 enemies each round was a big help, so when one of summoned “kamikaze”/bombs eploded it also killed 3-4 enemies that were earlier weakened by us. Our poor berserker struggled in the scenario. His character often relies on fire, and none of us could produce it for him, but at least he survived till the end and managed to deal solid damage to the altar.
That was indeed very difficult scenario, especially due to fast Bears and long-range Drakes!
