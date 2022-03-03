Time to wrap-up things! I really mean it – we have a feeling the Gloom is somewhere near as the scenarios are getting tougher and tougher. We hear more and more about corruption, ending it and all the mythical things. Still, we are not there yet…

This time we had a full squad with a very versatile composition:

me – playing level 7 Sawbone

Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker

Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster

Konrad – playing level 6 Summoner

We got one of those scenarios where killing all the enemies was not the main goal – we just had to destroy the ritual altar. Frankly speaking, this was pretty strange scenario, with huge initial room, full of dangerous monster and only a small, second chamber where the altar probably was. 11 enemies immediately jumping on you, with some of them being able to bring even more – well, that sounded like a recipe or disaster. A living shield was needed – and as you shall see, Summoner excelled here!

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

Only two rooms – piece of cake you might say. But try to survive with all those long range Drake, summoning Cultists and very fast Bears!

Konrad with his Summoner and all the Summons was truly key in this scenario. He took most of the damage while the rest of the team coudl focus on killing the enemies.

There were moments during this session when we thought all is lost… like when most of us got immobilized. But we were not of faint hearts!

Last feat from our Summoner and his Minions – taking the enormous amount of damage from couple of last monsters and paving us way forward.

Finally free to proceed! That was the longest room we ever played!

Surprise surprise, more Ice Daemons! But remember – altar is target, no enemies!

Despite all the hassle, we had time for Treasure, killing two enemies and only then, destroying the altar. Victory!

Summary

That was really specific scenario which we managed to survive only thanks to a living shield of Summoner. Room with eleven enemies (on top of this, Cultists later on brought some Living Bones) was very difficult, as all of them jumped at us immediately. But we were in worse troubles and again managed to come out unscathed. Let us see what awaits us in the future!