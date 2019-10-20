This week we again came back to the world of Gloomhaven – me, my Angry Face and my two merry companions:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 7
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6

That was a special meeting – we talked with Gloom, we felt like in the movie (more on this below) and for the first time we had opportunity to taste bitter flavor of failure. And not once as you will see.

Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber

The ominous scenario which happened to be our Nemesis was:

28.PNG

In that scenario we follow the lead which was left after we dispatched our arch-enemy – Jekserah. These are actually two linked scenarios, during which we encounter the Gloom itself (in the scenario description of course). All in all, that was the toughest, most challenging and difficult game so far. What follows is a short photo session report. Or rather two of them.

1st Attempt

IMG_6724
The map is pretty small, only three rooms, close by. So we will not have to run very far.
IMG_6725
However, room is full of Living corpses which have level increased by 2. Also, six Cultists each having 25% chance of summoning living bones.
IMG_6727
We start to dispatch enemies and stun them but at the same time summoning starts.
IMG_6729
Above picture resembles me all those horror movies with zombie apocalypse. That was exactly like that, but this time there was no happy end and we were completely overwhelmed by amount of enemies. Really there was no place to hide and we died.
IMG_6730
So many hits on cultists and in vain – skeletons got us. That was a hard lesson – we lost for the first time. Immediately we decided on retake, still playing on Hard difficulty.

2nd Attempt

IMG_6731
So let us try again. We immobilize one cultist, kill another one…
IMG_6732
…and regroup to the corner of the room. The situation is under control, no summoned skeletons, most of the enemies are stunned or immobilized. Sounds like we will make it.
IMG_6733
Oh shit! Our Spellweaver is hit by two cultists, which have incredibly low initiative (10) and are very fast. KubaJ actually does not have any cards to lost to prevent the hit and so he dies.
IMG_6734
Me and KubaG try to survive a little bit longer – we clean the first room but Tinkerer got exhausted. Then I open the right room, with 3 sun daemons. I have no chance against them. Then I died.

After second failure we decided to finish for a day. We will come back to that place again. Maybe not immediately, but once we have slightly higher levels and different composition of the group.

