This week we again came back to the world of Gloomhaven – me, my Angry Face and my two merry companions:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 7

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6

That was a special meeting – we talked with Gloom, we felt like in the movie (more on this below) and for the first time we had opportunity to taste bitter flavor of failure. And not once as you will see.

The ominous scenario which happened to be our Nemesis was:

In that scenario we follow the lead which was left after we dispatched our arch-enemy – Jekserah. These are actually two linked scenarios, during which we encounter the Gloom itself (in the scenario description of course). All in all, that was the toughest, most challenging and difficult game so far. What follows is a short photo session report. Or rather two of them.

1st Attempt

2nd Attempt

After second failure we decided to finish for a day. We will come back to that place again. Maybe not immediately, but once we have slightly higher levels and different composition of the group.

Advertisements