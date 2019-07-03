Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
=> Scenario#19 => Scenario#27 =>Scenario#8

The epic journey in world of Gloomhaven continues. It was already 13th scenario in a row we played. We decided to come back from the Rift journey – we closed that strange natural phenomenon, killing the Prime Demon first – and focus on person who first hired us – Jekserach. We had to make decision whether to go along with her or against her.

However, there was some fun stuff first to do! Enhancements! Yes, we unlocked global Achievement which allowed us to modify our cards – I decided to start with my Level 5 Unstopabel Charge – pretty decent thing which I was using pretty often. Additional attack point never hurts:

IMG_5631
Enhancement is a great fun!

Ok, but let us come back to the scenario itself. After some deliberation we decided to go against Jekserah – in the end, she forced us to kill whole village of Inox inhabitants – and my brute is Inox… So a sweet revenge is in place of course.

Before starting Scenario #8 we had team in following composition –  an almost equilibrium:

  • me – playing Brute – currently level 6
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 5
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5

Scenario_08

Unfortunately, upon entering Warehouse, Jekserah escaped leaving all her minions facing us. Photo session report follows!

IMG_5632
Three small rooms. Look like easy Gloomhaven scenario. Looks suspiciously easy for Gloomhaven scenario…
IMG_5634
Our “favorite” enemies” – living bones. We know them from First Scenario and had chance to encounter on multiple occasions.
IMG_5635
After some misunderstanding we finally dispatched them, but it did not was as smooth as should be… Anyhow.. Gloomhaven is game of errors, doesn’t it?
IMG_5636
Second room looks interesting. A lot of obstacles which enforce movement of pretty powerful but slow enemies.
IMG_5637
So we use jump and appropriate sequence of moves to kill them!
IMG_5638
Well, that was most unwise… But unavoidable…Our “smallest” team member opens doors to last room where two Inox Bodyguard (BOSS!!!) awaits us. Each two times bigger the Tinkerer…
IMG_5639
Not only we have to fight with Bosses, we still have Elite Living Corps on our backs. Spellweaver is tight in second room, not being able to assist for around two rounds…
IMG_5640
..but when he assist us and we are able to split both Guards, the result is clear. Warehouse cleared!

Well, that was hard. Really. Two bosses with 44 HP each, second room full of 11/15 HP Living Corpses required from us appropriate planning but we did it. In the meantime, Spell-weaver (Kuba J) accumulated enough EXP to progress to next level – sixth.

We plan to follow Jekserah and finally pin her down. Hopefully soon enough..

