The epic journey in world of Gloomhaven continues. It was already 13th scenario in a row we played. We decided to come back from the Rift journey – we closed that strange natural phenomenon, killing the Prime Demon first – and focus on person who first hired us – Jekserach. We had to make decision whether to go along with her or against her.

However, there was some fun stuff first to do! Enhancements! Yes, we unlocked global Achievement which allowed us to modify our cards – I decided to start with my Level 5 Unstopabel Charge – pretty decent thing which I was using pretty often. Additional attack point never hurts:

Ok, but let us come back to the scenario itself. After some deliberation we decided to go against Jekserah – in the end, she forced us to kill whole village of Inox inhabitants – and my brute is Inox… So a sweet revenge is in place of course.

Before starting Scenario #8 we had team in following composition – an almost equilibrium:

me – playing Brute – currently level 6

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 5

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5

Unfortunately, upon entering Warehouse, Jekserah escaped leaving all her minions facing us. Photo session report follows!

Well, that was hard. Really. Two bosses with 44 HP each, second room full of 11/15 HP Living Corpses required from us appropriate planning but we did it. In the meantime, Spell-weaver (Kuba J) accumulated enough EXP to progress to next level – sixth.

We plan to follow Jekserah and finally pin her down. Hopefully soon enough..

