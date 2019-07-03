Our Gloomhaven Campaign: Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4 Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14 => Scenario#19 => Scenario#27 =>Scenario#8
The epic journey in world of Gloomhaven continues. It was already 13th scenario in a row we played. We decided to come back from the Rift journey – we closed that strange natural phenomenon, killing the Prime Demon first – and focus on person who first hired us – Jekserach. We had to make decision whether to go along with her or against her.
However, there was some fun stuff first to do! Enhancements! Yes, we unlocked global Achievement which allowed us to modify our cards – I decided to start with my Level 5 Unstopabel Charge – pretty decent thing which I was using pretty often. Additional attack point never hurts:
Ok, but let us come back to the scenario itself. After some deliberation we decided to go against Jekserah – in the end, she forced us to kill whole village of Inox inhabitants – and my brute is Inox… So a sweet revenge is in place of course.
Before starting Scenario #8 we had team in following composition – an almost equilibrium:
- me – playing Brute – currently level 6
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 5
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5
Unfortunately, upon entering Warehouse, Jekserah escaped leaving all her minions facing us. Photo session report follows!
Well, that was hard. Really. Two bosses with 44 HP each, second room full of 11/15 HP Living Corpses required from us appropriate planning but we did it. In the meantime, Spell-weaver (Kuba J) accumulated enough EXP to progress to next level – sixth.
We plan to follow Jekserah and finally pin her down. Hopefully soon enough..
little misunderstanding in the first room, everyone wanted their best , but as i’ve prepared setup(for me a bad thing, i liked being unware of troubles) i knew what to expect and tried to play smarter. May way could be more efficient if we all did what i though was best, but other guys did their way, as they were unaware that using some items and cards soon (despite saving for the end against potentially most dangerous creatures as usually) may be a good idea 😉 the end result was 3 hits(nast Bones attack card – focus all hits at one target) landed on out Brute and Michał was really hurt after first round. I could play safe, but then it might have been bit more difficult to kill all 4 bones in 2 rounds(also then i might have risked getting 3 hits like Brute, which could be deadly). The second room was difficult to play, required jump to move across quick, and i had just 1 card with that ability. Friends almost cleared that room while i was resting, but with 1 monster left alive i was stuck in a corner as the monster blocked the way and i wasn’t able to move quick to final destination.If room was cleared before opening 3rd chamber, i could assist since start. Difficult scenario for me , as i tried to be more useful as healer , but doing it for the first time ended up bad for the other Jakub (G.) , i lost my elements and couldn’t heal him at the end, when he needed it most. When i did the setup i was affraid that 2 bosses will be difficult, but at the end they weren’t that terrible, if remember what’s most important for success in business (location, location, loaction) and just avoid getting hit by 2 of them in one turn 😉 next scenario seems way more attractive and diffcult than this one.
