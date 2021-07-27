Time to wrap-up things! And we mean this! After finishing couple of smaller, side quests and campaigns in the world of Gloomhaven, we decided to come back to main thread – to discover who is behind all those strange happenings, demons incursions, strange artifacts, rifts and other un-explainable events.

With that in mind we approached scenario #31 – Plane of Night. Again, only three of us as our Mindthief was unavailable. The perfect combo of tank, support and damage-dealer looked like this:

me – playing level 9 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper

The goal – to destroy the rock column (for us, 45 Hit Points), which will allow to clean an ancient artifact. As the scenario name suggests, it was simply cramped with all the possible Dark Creatures – you can see my article regrading some of those monsters here: Gloomhaven – monsters analysis & strategies – The Dark Creatures. It is hard to define the most problematic in that adventure, but I would like to draw your attention to that one:

We faced lvl 7 Deep Terror

This is a static, non-moving, alive artillery platform, with whole array of range attacks, which can do all the nasty things to you like: Wound, Poison, Curse, Immobilize. Come close to it for attack and you risk Retaliate plus some nasty de-buffs. If you are really unlucky, you may gape in wonder when new Deep Terrors are being summoned next to one of your characters! Yeah, that one is tough – and unlike Oozes, those will be full-health spawns!

With such a nice introduction, let me invite you to as always picture-rich session report (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

Not so large map, with only 3 rooms, but first two will be very long and really hard to maneuver. Two Night Demons and 3 Deep Terrors immediately awaits us – accompanied by some Damage + Curse traps.

While I quickly deal with one of the Demons, the Deep Terrors spawn two of their friends. It will take really long before we finally manage to clean that chamber.

Scoundrel and its instant kill / damage dealing capabilities plus “Pull” really shined in that area. Pity I had to use both Stamina Potions which was not boding well for the second part of adventure…

“Charge!” screamed our killer, jumping inside the room! He was met by 8 (eight!) Black Imps and elite Night Daemon. The rest followed cautiously – all those poisons were really dangerous.

Well, we methodically worked through the enemies but the time was ticking away – we really could get exhausted before we find that strange column and manage to destroy it! So an important consensus was reached – we run forward!

Last room was not only well-guarded but each turn a Night Demon was spawning!

A perfect teamwork was achieved here. My colleagues took most of the beating, while Scoundrel was able to hit the column twice for total of 30 HPs. The remaining 15 cam from the rest of the team.

We paid a high price for this victory. Note and Sun were exhausted, Scoundrel – barely alive. But we did it!

Summary

There was a lot of uncertainty in this scenario. Very long and problematic first chamber – with Deep Terrors spawning around us. Then, we had to make a decision in the second room whether to leave some monster behind and risk opening the new area, or deal with them and risk that we will not have enough cards and stamina to finish the game. We have chosen the former, and although two out of three of our characters were exhausted, we just managed to win.

The relief was great, the satisfaction from beating that level on Very Hard – enormous. That adventure opened three mini-campaigns for us – we are sure that after concluding them we should finally face the arch enemy – Gloom. More to come!