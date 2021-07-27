Time to wrap-up things! And we mean this! After finishing couple of smaller, side quests and campaigns in the world of Gloomhaven, we decided to come back to main thread – to discover who is behind all those strange happenings, demons incursions, strange artifacts, rifts and other un-explainable events.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night
With that in mind we approached scenario #31 – Plane of Night. Again, only three of us as our Mindthief was unavailable. The perfect combo of tank, support and damage-dealer looked like this:
- me – playing level 9 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper
The goal – to destroy the rock column (for us, 45 Hit Points), which will allow to clean an ancient artifact. As the scenario name suggests, it was simply cramped with all the possible Dark Creatures – you can see my article regrading some of those monsters here: Gloomhaven – monsters analysis & strategies – The Dark Creatures. It is hard to define the most problematic in that adventure, but I would like to draw your attention to that one:
This is a static, non-moving, alive artillery platform, with whole array of range attacks, which can do all the nasty things to you like: Wound, Poison, Curse, Immobilize. Come close to it for attack and you risk Retaliate plus some nasty de-buffs. If you are really unlucky, you may gape in wonder when new Deep Terrors are being summoned next to one of your characters! Yeah, that one is tough – and unlike Oozes, those will be full-health spawns!
With such a nice introduction, let me invite you to as always picture-rich session report (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
There was a lot of uncertainty in this scenario. Very long and problematic first chamber – with Deep Terrors spawning around us. Then, we had to make a decision in the second room whether to leave some monster behind and risk opening the new area, or deal with them and risk that we will not have enough cards and stamina to finish the game. We have chosen the former, and although two out of three of our characters were exhausted, we just managed to win.
The relief was great, the satisfaction from beating that level on Very Hard – enormous. That adventure opened three mini-campaigns for us – we are sure that after concluding them we should finally face the arch enemy – Gloom. More to come!
Before revealing first cards as a Bard i had a great action prepared – easy elimination of an elite night demon, and normal one should be easily killed by Scoundrel and Sunkeeper, but ublickilly a Night Demon picked little quicker initiative and i couldn’t push it through 2 powerful traps(9 damage each). Due to that we’ve wasted quite a few turns in the 1st chamber as night demon is a difficult enemy with constant disadvantage, also dealing very high damage, Deep Terrors can be avoided, quite often, but our sluggis Sunkeeper needed to move forward and got into their range allowing spawns. From a medium difficulty room it became quite tiresome. 2nd room and 9 monsters,plus few obstacles was terrible, NIht demon reached doors immidiatelly and started to pund Sunkeeper hard. Me with Sunkeeper we had just one jump , so no chance to skip all quick, we had to clear some imps and disable night demon. We wasted maybe 6 turns before w cleared enough to move forward, with mu stuns we sneaked through the corridor and entered the final chamber. The best possible result, giving most satisfaction – barely winning with just one man alive finishing the job. 😉
More difficult than expected! But we are getting closer and closer to Gloom!
