Welcome to our fourteenth adventure in the world of Gloomhaven – this time we would be exploring the Vibrant Grotto. Very important scenario from the game-play perspective (more of this at the end) and requiring many pre-requisites.

But before going into the details of this encounter, I would like to relate significant things that happened in the city itself when our heroes were resting there. Just to remind everybody, here is our merry company:

me – playing Brute – currently level 6

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 6

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5

And now to the session report itself – with focus on major events in Gloomhaven first!

That scenario was fun – a lot of rooms, quick grab and go, some good fight plus need for clever thinking to be able to do everything on time. And the prize for clearing grotto was priceless – now we know where Jekserach is and we hope to face her in next scenario!

Advertisements