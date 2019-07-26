Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
=> Scenario#19 => Scenario#27 =>Scenario#8 =>Scenario#7

Welcome to our fourteenth adventure in the world of Gloomhaven – this time we would be exploring the Vibrant Grotto. Very important scenario from the game-play perspective  (more of this at the end) and requiring many pre-requisites.

Gloom_7_04

But before going into the details of this encounter, I would like to relate significant things that happened in the city itself when our heroes were resting there. Just to remind everybody, here is our merry company:

  • me – playing Brute – currently level 6
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 6
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5

And now to the session report itself – with focus on major events in Gloomhaven first!

Gloom_7_01
Very important thing happened when we again donated to Sanctuary of the Great Oak – we reach prosperity level of 3 – which means every new character with start with level 3,. Also, we get access to new items!
Gloom_7_02
Thanks to City Event we too have reached reputation of 10 which allowed us to open a new box, with sun on it…
Gloom_7_03
…and yes, we got access to Sunkeeper, completely new Character! But to use him in play, we would still need to retire one of our current character by fulfilling their life missions.
Gloom_7_05
Ok, enough of the preparations – let us hit the road. This time road events were not necessary nasty and we arrived in good shape. However, when we looked at the table we were faced with largest (6 rooms!) map so far we had to play. And very tricky goal – loot all treasury chests…
Gloom_7_06
The initial room was full of bears and imps. They had no chance with our well-equipped group but an attack wrongly coordinated resulted in prolonged struggle and significant Tinkerer health deprivation…
Gloom_7_07
We roamed through next two rooms, escaping one of Earth daemons who will never catch up with us
Gloom_7_08
Shaman in the great room plus two bears in side room were a challenge for couple of turns but we learnt how to cooperate efficiently and managed to jump over beasts and get another treasure.
Gloom_7_09
Four rooms cleared, two more to go and we are running very low on cards – again, this scenario is keeping us on the verge till the last moment…
Gloom_7_10
Fortunately – and wisely – we split in the last two rooms, having best cards saved for final run. Spellweaver did an epic 8-hex jump, and me plus Tinkerer cleared the other room. Victory was ours and we also got two promotions – my Brute (level ) and Kuba’s Spellweaver (Level 6).

That scenario was fun – a lot of rooms, quick grab and go, some good fight plus need for clever thinking to be able to do everything on time. And the prize for clearing grotto was priceless – now we know where Jekserach is and we hope to face her in next scenario!

Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
=> Scenario#19 => Scenario#27 =>Scenario#8 =>Scenario#7

Advertisements