Do you remember our mission in the search of the dragons – #16 Montain Pass? When we reached that pass we did not found any of those creatures but some clues as to their whereabouts. In today’s scenario we decided to follow those hints and ascent the mountain. The problem was that when we started, an earthquake erupted and we had to run for our lives to the safe exit.
However, our path was quickly blocked by a group of wolfs – so as usually we had to face the monsters in order to proceed to the goal! That was not the last surprise on our path!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent
As for the team composition, we continue in a new set-up, with Sunkeeper playing its 2nd scenario (slowly becoming great replacement of the almighty Brute):
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8
- Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper– level 4 (a character just created!)
And now we jump into the adventurous ascent to the top of the mountain…
Summary: that was funny scenario, with fascinating end – yes, we made to the top and there… a Dragon awaited us:
A Dragon who was not only large, brutal and imposing but also a very cunning and clever one. We left decision as to whether attack him or fight him for later – that would be another scenario, another day… So far, we focused on leveling up, as both Doomstalker (level 6) and Spellweaver (level 9) reached new experience areas!
Seemed more difficult than it really was, thanks to low lvl of Sunkeeper monsters were on lower level than the last time, and that was a big difference, on higher lvl it would be much more difficult. Even if Sunkeeper couldn’t deal much dmg, we still could finish it without exhaustion, leaving us a chance to loot more MONEY! (so greatly needed by new party members, as experienced Spellweaver i didn’t want to steal money from them) at the end 🙂 Drakes are nasty creatures, good to have some spawned allies to block moves and take hits instead of us. A scenario where i could nicely use my recent skill, to that extent that my colleagues had problems with finding targets, especially in the first room 😉 Now time to think about our friendly dragon, he seemed like a good fella, but some of us may be quite old-fashioned and may want to follow the traditional way of handling dragons 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person