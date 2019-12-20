Do you remember our mission in the search of the dragons – #16 Montain Pass? When we reached that pass we did not found any of those creatures but some clues as to their whereabouts. In today’s scenario we decided to follow those hints and ascent the mountain. The problem was that when we started, an earthquake erupted and we had to run for our lives to the safe exit.

However, our path was quickly blocked by a group of wolfs – so as usually we had to face the monsters in order to proceed to the goal! That was not the last surprise on our path!

As for the team composition, we continue in a new set-up, with Sunkeeper playing its 2nd scenario (slowly becoming great replacement of the almighty Brute):

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5

– currently level 5 Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8

– currently level 8 Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – level 4 (a character just created!)

And now we jump into the adventurous ascent to the top of the mountain…

Summary: that was funny scenario, with fascinating end – yes, we made to the top and there… a Dragon awaited us:

A Dragon who was not only large, brutal and imposing but also a very cunning and clever one. We left decision as to whether attack him or fight him for later – that would be another scenario, another day… So far, we focused on leveling up, as both Doomstalker (level 6) and Spellweaver (level 9) reached new experience areas!