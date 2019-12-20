Do you remember our mission in the search of the dragons – #16 Montain Pass? When we reached that pass we did not found any of those creatures but some clues as to their whereabouts. In today’s scenario we decided to follow those hints and ascent the mountain. The problem was that when we started, an earthquake erupted and we had to run for our lives to the safe exit.

00.PNG

However, our path was quickly blocked by a group of wolfs – so as usually we had to face the monsters in order to proceed to the goal! That was not the last surprise on our path!

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent

As for the team composition, we continue in a new set-up, with Sunkeeper playing its 2nd scenario (slowly becoming great replacement of the almighty Brute):

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8
  • Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper– level 4 (a character just created!)

And now we jump into the adventurous ascent to the top of the mountain…

IMG_7061
Only three rooms, but pretty long path ahead of us and as we can see, the second area thoroughly cluttered with obstacles and traps (click to enlarge)
IMG_7062
A Six-pack in our way? I take it! (click to enlarge)
IMG_7064
Six-pack for three – a moment’s work 🙂 (click to enlarge)
IMG_7065
The second room was more difficult – full of drakes. Fortunately, this time we played on Lvl4 (thanks to low level to Sunkeeper) and they proved not to be so formidable as we thought (click to enlarge)
IMG_7066
Thanks to the trick with invisibility, we dispatched them without problems (click to enlarge)
IMG_7067
The last room was small, crowded and we had to lure the enemies in order to be able to fight on equal footing (click to enlarge)
IMG_7068
Our summons really helped us in the process and another five Drakes were killed thus the scenario completed. And what a surprise awaited us once we escaped the earthquake and climbed the mountain… (click to enlarge)

Summary: that was funny scenario, with fascinating end – yes, we made to the top and there… a Dragon awaited us:

Elder-Drake.jpg
A true beauty! (click to enlarge)

A Dragon who was not only large, brutal and imposing but also a very cunning and clever one. We left decision as to whether attack him or fight him for later – that would be another scenario, another day… So far, we focused on leveling up, as both Doomstalker (level 6) and Spellweaver (level 9) reached new experience areas!