Can a Mercenary be a Good Citizen? Well, if appropriately paid, why not! He can even take on a job to clean the sewers if the incentive is tempting enough. With that in mind our merry Gloomhaven companion decided to penetrate the Abandoned Sewers underneath the city:
How did it go? Had to deal with tons of small, nasty and irritating monsters running on the floor which you really need to nail down in order to dispatch. But we managed 🙂
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers
One important comment before we go into the session report. As our Tinkerer has a pretty tough retirement mission, Kuba G decided to start a new character – Sunkeeper – filling the gap of the badly needed tank / front-end character (oh Brute, where are you???).
So the composition was following:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8
- Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper– level 4 (a character just created!)
Let us now immerse ourselves into the our adventure:
In the end that adventure proved to be more difficult then expected. As always, we play on Hard level, but thanks to lower level of Sunkeeper, we have monsters on Lvl4. That really helped – there was so many of them that you really can have problems to dispatch all of them. But we did!
Lol. That was supposed to be an easy scenario, and we initially had ambitious plan to play 3 locations in one evening. No chance, we did just 2 scenarios and finished 2h later than we usually did. This one was very long, not only huge amount of creatures to kill(not too strong but at lvl 4 still quite a few HP to deal with, especially when Sunkeeper and Doomstalker rather don’t have too many AoE attacks), but also lots of movement on difficult terrain, with very slow Sunkeeper who required assistance (at this lvl his shields were still not strong enough for such intense combat). Every round was tight, Sunkeeper since start had problems with his HP, and i didn’t have too many heals for him, as i mainly focused on attacks. Final room was a masterpiece by us, especially me and Michał (Kuba G. with his slow and barely alive Sunkeeper only caused problems – as in crucial moment he moved too early- his card was slower than Michal’s- but nature called him, so he is excused) and we thought e’ll need to retract moves and loose tresure. Too bad we didn’t record step by step how we avoided loosing the treasury tile to Oozes 😉 Quite fun scenario, guys could earn lots of money, but we’ve barely finished that, me and Sunkeeper both got exhausted.
