Can a Mercenary be a Good Citizen? Well, if appropriately paid, why not! He can even take on a job to clean the sewers if the incentive is tempting enough. With that in mind our merry Gloomhaven companion decided to penetrate the Abandoned Sewers underneath the city:

How did it go? Had to deal with tons of small, nasty and irritating monsters running on the floor which you really need to nail down in order to dispatch. But we managed 🙂

One important comment before we go into the session report. As our Tinkerer has a pretty tough retirement mission, Kuba G decided to start a new character – Sunkeeper – filling the gap of the badly needed tank / front-end character (oh Brute, where are you???).

So the composition was following:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8

– Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – level 4 (a character just created!)

Let us now immerse ourselves into the our adventure:

In the end that adventure proved to be more difficult then expected. As always, we play on Hard level, but thanks to lower level of Sunkeeper, we have monsters on Lvl4. That really helped – there was so many of them that you really can have problems to dispatch all of them. But we did!