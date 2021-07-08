A time has come to end one of the larger story branches in Gloomhaven world – the Sewers Campaign. It takes place under the town and is performed at the City Guard request. Not as heroic as fighting the Dragon, Daemons or Night Creatures but equally rewarding and sometimes – pretty demanding.

We started this scenario (#26 Ancient Cistern) immediately after #23 Deep Ruins, upgrading difficulty level to Very Hard – which means monsters on Level 7. This was because our 3-players group was maxed out, killing machine and we were not afraid to face monsters event at the peak of their abilities:

me – playing level 9 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper

The scenario goal was to cleanse all water pumps – not the most sexy goal but a needed one! But before we get to that, we would need to storm through four rooms, fully packed with ferocious monsters. One of them was especially problematic, being able to spawn new ones:

Ooze is a large mass of decaying material, shielded, poisoning, with range. As we shall see, it will cause a lot of problems for us! Without further delay, let me invite you to picture-rich session report (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

A long, 4-room board will be place of final encounter with… unclean water pumps! Let us begin!

First room with three bags of meat (Living Corpses) and two Oozes.

We acted swiftly, mainly focusing on Oozes who have ability to spawn new monsters. Tons of de-buffs like poison, wound or disarm assisted us – but still we used like 4 turns to clean the room. Not a good start.

Then it was even worse. Three very fast and powerful Night Daemons stood in our way, with Oozes outside our reach. What do you think could happen?

Yes, when we were dealing with the Night Demons – which was extremely difficult and painful exercise – Oozes multiplicated themselves, bringing their number from two to seven!.

Uff, when we finally get rid of them the last large, long room was the only obstacle before fulfilling mission objectives.

But it did not went so well as tons of monsters started to spawn out of the infected water pumps! Not everybody survived, we had some causalities… But a perfect Stun and Disarm combo of Scoundrel and Note gave us time to fulfill the task.

Last look at the board – scenario finished successfully despite one exhausted character!

Summary

That was much more difficult adventure than we expected. We got delayed in the first room, blocked and overrun with Oozes in the second one. The time was ticking so the last stage was simply running for victory despite all the enemies in the room. It worked out despite some losses on our side.

With that campaign wrapped-up – and huge reputation boost thanks to assisting the city – we now seriously contemplate reaching to the scenarios of the mainly plot which will put us at the inevitable collision course with Gloom. Yes, we think about gradually ending the game! Those adventures will be much more demanding than what you see above and as all of us are pretty close to retirement – might require playing with completely new characters. Which will be a challenge but I am sure we will manage!