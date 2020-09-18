We finally come back to our regular, bi-weekly Gloomhaven meetings. There is a chance we will be able to do it even more often, once things settle a bit. Anyhow, we are pretty much advanced in our story. The mysterious Voice was freed by us in #24 Echo Chamber scenario and we had a decision to make: to help the ancient creature or to try to cross its plans. As we were curious, we decided to do its bidding.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood
Our Gloomhaven company composition did not changed – we have a very versatile team, with tank, two damage-dealers and a support:
- me – playing level 8 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 8 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 8 Sunkeeper
- Konrad – playing level 7 Mindthief
The scenario we were tasked to accomplish was a nasty trip to a dark, forgotten and haunted Decrepit Wood. Tons of Harrowers, Imps and other nasty creatures were awaiting us there.
The scenario took us as much as 4 hours, due to couple of reasons. First, we had four players. Secondly, playing on Very Hard means the monsters have tons of HP points. And last but not least, the Harrowers and Imps were – at least in the second room – healing themselves constantly.
We also developed a fantastic, inter-character combo. Konrad’s Mindthief jumping 7 hexes over enemies with Corrupting Embrace (using boots) and then my Scoundrel utilizing his Stiletto Storm (enhanced by Crippling Poison). With properly enhanced deck, Scoundrel managed to easily score 25-30 damage points in such an attack. Note, both move and attack are no-lost cards so we were able to repeat it!
Yet once more we beat Very Hard difficulty. Was not easy, some members were exhausted but we succeed in the end. And also assisted Voice who gave us a great reward – path to scenario #40!
Rough one! I (as the bard) was affraid our slugish(most of a time) Sunkeeper won’t be able to run through the longer path, also it looked like Deep Terrors emerged from that region and they are very annoying creatures. So after short talks during rest (after we cleared room1) we took the shorter way. That forced us to soak tons of retaliation damage. Instead focusing on attack (with attack/wound songs) for the first time i was forced to really fight to keep my friends alive (i went down to 3 hp early too, i didn’t have time to heal myself, just focused on range attacks and debufs) – especially Sunkeeper, who was getting posioned constantly which blocked healing and made him get more dmg as all of us got badly hurt by retaliating monsters. I was forced to burn cripplng horus to stun only 3 Harrowers(card allows “stun all in range 3 usually” – used against entire rooms, not just 3 monsters), but without that me and our poor tank might have been killed . Besides healing song i was forced to attack bit more(2 ranged attacks avoided retaliaton and solo scenario guitar to finish off weaker monsters), as our Mindthief often prefered to loot (ened with 17 coins worth 5gold each) instead taking damage from retaliaton. Scenario was wery long, but thanks to that again i earned tons of exp and advnaced to lvl 9(such a nice card there). The black imps and harrowers are so annoying, we’ve almost killed an elite Harrower, but 3-4 black imps and himself brought him 10-15 HP, black imps maybe didn’t do much damage, but poising disables healing and didn’t let our tank to come back to even 50% health(at the beginning of the 2nd room he went down to just 3 i think and i had to burn my stun card to save him). Without such a good tank and great teamwork You can die even in the 1st chamber. We liked that scenario, it ended with a win in the last action(after that Mindthief would exhaust next round) . It was thrillng- as Viper with 2HP left moved first (faster by4-5 initiative) and attacked Mindthief(6 hp left)- if there was x2 (3×2 =6) we would suffer a painful loss. We were lucky then, due to long rest and stun on monster(my final action before dying) we forgot to pick card for the monster action card and once another turn started its action and my picking x2 modifier got cancelled – as we found out our mistake we retracted move, shuffled modfiers, picked proper monster movement card (actually the same, with reshuffle mark) , but the proper modifier was different. Some would call it cheating, but it was very late and we trully forgot about picking action cards as noone was active(stun+long rest), so retracting was legit 😉
