We finally come back to our regular, bi-weekly Gloomhaven meetings. There is a chance we will be able to do it even more often, once things settle a bit. Anyhow, we are pretty much advanced in our story. The mysterious Voice was freed by us in #24 Echo Chamber scenario and we had a decision to make: to help the ancient creature or to try to cross its plans. As we were curious, we decided to do its bidding.

Our Gloomhaven company composition did not changed – we have a very versatile team, with tank, two damage-dealers and a support:

me – playing level 8 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 8 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 8 Sunkeeper

Konrad – playing level 7 Mindthief

The scenario we were tasked to accomplish was a nasty trip to a dark, forgotten and haunted Decrepit Wood. Tons of Harrowers, Imps and other nasty creatures were awaiting us there.

It would be interesting scenario; there are two paths leading to main room with the treasure – we need to kill all REVEALED monsters plus loot the goal tile.

It was long time since we met such a nasty creatures like Vipers, Imps or Harrowers. That is gonna be fun!

Our tank in the middle of enemies, with Scoundrel and Mindthief flank-attacking while Bard supporting from the rear. Classics picture!

It took us couple of turns but the room is clear.

Hm, we were not mentally prepared for what will await us when we choose “shorter path” to the goal. Eight strong monsters in a very crowded space.

The only way was to drag them out. They were constantly healing themselves but newly discovered Mindthief-Scoundrel combo was brutally effective.

Last room – of course our tank opened it – he can really take a lot on himself! The good thing the treasure was next to the doors we opened.

Still, 9 monsters and again very small area. Our tank was soaking up enormous amounts of damage while we focused on killing the enemies. Worked like a charm.

The scenario was long so in the end Mindthief was a last man standing.

The last look at the map – well, it took us some time but we have won again. The shorter path was not necessary the easier one though.

The scenario took us as much as 4 hours, due to couple of reasons. First, we had four players. Secondly, playing on Very Hard means the monsters have tons of HP points. And last but not least, the Harrowers and Imps were – at least in the second room – healing themselves constantly.

We also developed a fantastic, inter-character combo. Konrad’s Mindthief jumping 7 hexes over enemies with Corrupting Embrace (using boots) and then my Scoundrel utilizing his Stiletto Storm (enhanced by Crippling Poison). With properly enhanced deck, Scoundrel managed to easily score 25-30 damage points in such an attack. Note, both move and attack are no-lost cards so we were able to repeat it!

Yet once more we beat Very Hard difficulty. Was not easy, some members were exhausted but we succeed in the end. And also assisted Voice who gave us a great reward – path to scenario #40!