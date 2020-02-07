It is really a retirement time for our Gloomhaven party. Two scenarios ago Tinkerer retired, this scenario my Doomstalker will start it deserved rest and today we also initiated the two-mission epilogue to personal goal of our Spellweaver. It seems that pretty soon we will play with completely new squad!

Forgotten Grove

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: 
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove

So, for time being our company looks like this::

  • me – playing Doomstalker – still level 8
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9
  • Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – achieved level 5

With such a team we headed into the Forgotten Grove to look for the cure which would help KubaJ to reach his retirement. However, what we find was a treacherous trap! So we had to find a way through this – or made one once the monsters were dispatched of… What follows is as usual short session report. Enjoy!

01
Three pretty densely packed rooms, with some very fast and annoying animals within them. Well, we finally have a tank back (Sunkeeper) and two very powerful range-attack characters so we think we can handle 🙂
03
After some brutal and vicious fight room number one is clean.
04
The second area is much longer, with traps and seven enemies. It will take a little longer for sure.
05
But even with cursing Imps the Inferno can deal with packs of enemies nicely. Our group plays in pretty traditional way again, as Sunkeeper gets all the beating and we manage to finish off the enemies.
06
And the last room – two bears – usually very quick – can be a nasty enemy.
07
We go with force inside, using the immobilize and some range attacks to kill the enemies. All in all classical scenario, with tank and range damage dealers. Not too difficult even on hard level.
08
Doomstalker level 8 – I think our most powerful character (with exception of Spellweaver Inferno) is retiring. He achieved 15 ticks from the battle goals and now can start his well deserved rest. We all will miss him, his doom abilities, powerful range attacks, great attack deck modifier. Seems like a strategy guide is a great idea here 🙂

I will miss my Doomslaker – just as I missed Brute. The retirement is inevitable and planed part of Gloomhaven but it is always with pain when you leave your character to which – let be quite honest – you were attached to. But the life goes on and now I will jump to another killer – this time on short distances – Scoundrel!