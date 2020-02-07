It is really a retirement time for our Gloomhaven party. Two scenarios ago Tinkerer retired, this scenario my Doomstalker will start it deserved rest and today we also initiated the two-mission epilogue to personal goal of our Spellweaver. It seems that pretty soon we will play with completely new squad!

So, for time being our company looks like this::

me – playing Doomstalker – still level 8

– still level 8 Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9

– achieved top level 9 Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – achieved level 5

With such a team we headed into the Forgotten Grove to look for the cure which would help KubaJ to reach his retirement. However, what we find was a treacherous trap! So we had to find a way through this – or made one once the monsters were dispatched of… What follows is as usual short session report. Enjoy!

I will miss my Doomslaker – just as I missed Brute. The retirement is inevitable and planed part of Gloomhaven but it is always with pain when you leave your character to which – let be quite honest – you were attached to. But the life goes on and now I will jump to another killer – this time on short distances – Scoundrel!