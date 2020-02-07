It is really a retirement time for our Gloomhaven party. Two scenarios ago Tinkerer retired, this scenario my Doomstalker will start it deserved rest and today we also initiated the two-mission epilogue to personal goal of our Spellweaver. It seems that pretty soon we will play with completely new squad!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove
So, for time being our company looks like this::
- me – playing Doomstalker – still level 8
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9
- Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – achieved level 5
With such a team we headed into the Forgotten Grove to look for the cure which would help KubaJ to reach his retirement. However, what we find was a treacherous trap! So we had to find a way through this – or made one once the monsters were dispatched of… What follows is as usual short session report. Enjoy!
I will miss my Doomslaker – just as I missed Brute. The retirement is inevitable and planed part of Gloomhaven but it is always with pain when you leave your character to which – let be quite honest – you were attached to. But the life goes on and now I will jump to another killer – this time on short distances – Scoundrel!
First room didn’t go as we planned. I didn’t want to use Inferno’s top for just 4 monsters, i decided to use bottom card of it to give all allies 3 retaliate at range 3, but it appeared to be a huge miss . if i remember well hound moved before me and Sun took a bite, Imps had bigger range and didn’t get retaliation and Bear stood still, 0 retaliation damage. We had to do it the slower way. 2nd double chamber easier thanks to my inferno and Dooms ranged attacks(sun was there to take damage mostly), imps got killed basically before they had us in their range(maybe did 1-2 attacks, don’t remember). Here i had rare opportunity to use Stone Fists , with earth element, against 2 targets (a Bear and a Hound), always fun to use strong base atacks (usually my best were 3-4 only). It took us a while to move to final room(Sunkeeper is so sluggish ) which appeared to be the easiest one. Basically in 2 turns we’ve cleaned it(we’ve kept a single monster to loot bit more), first my inferno did massive damage(some blesses from Sun during whole scenario) and the next turn i’ve used my standard action against shielded enemies (imps) fire orbs+goggles+piercing bow , all remaining 3 imps died, guys took care of the rest. Next scenario may make me retire, it’s very difficult and we hoped to use Doomstalker there, but the “computer says no” (“Little Britain” series reference if you didn’t know, watch it ), he got his last tick and the most OP class (except my single card – Inferno) among us retired just before one of the most difficult scenarios our team is supposed to face – what a chicken!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person