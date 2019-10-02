That was sixteenth evening spent with Gloomhaven. That was a special evening – first time we played without clear tank/melee class unit. We played without Brute…
Our Gloomhaven Campaign: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt
As described in last post, he decided to retire. He joined fifteen exciting adventures, defeated four bosses and said – No more! So the question befall me – whom to chose? As already said previously, I opted for Angry Face / Doomstalker – perfect range-class killer. Thanks to prosperity on Level 3, he started from that Level:
Thus the set-up for the scenario was following:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 6
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6
And the scenario was:
After action report:
Summary
We play now without the nominal tank – melee-class character. We play on +1 level difficulty (hard). Still, we manage to clear scenario #6 without much problems. It might be that we simply played so many times we managed to learn combos. Maybe new adventurers are more powerful from the start then starting ones. Whatever the reason, we are now confident that we face everybody 🙂
Start of a scenario was little frightening, our characters have some 11-15 HP, and every monster could reach us in the first move. If Bones picked card to focus attacks on single target, they could kill every one of us (more likely force us to burn cards to avoid damage), so scenario could end up bad for us at the start of scenario. It didn’t happen. In some 4 rounds we’ve cleaned the room, when we moved to corridor i was bit amazed – monsters used just 3 attack modifier cards, all in the first round, then during reminding 3 turns we’ve contained them perfectly, they kept getting stunned, disarmed, immobilized(monster action cards were quite lucky for us too), and we’ve left the room basically without damage(wounds from 1st round got healed easily). 2nd room required little tactics(best cards already used in the 1st room), we waited a bit for ranged monsters to come to us(too little range to do us any harm) and then the piercing bow did its job . Last room with another piercing bow(mine, earlier was Tinkerer’s) was a piece of cake, we just played for the loot, all 11 gold coins and treasure tile from the last chamber have been collected.
Forgot to add, the Doomstalker is bit overpowered. He should be my(Spellweaver’s) buddy, but i think i hate him, as he’s so powerful from large distance and can use much larger deck i feel my character is very boring in comparison to the Doom, i don’t like it 😉
