That was sixteenth evening spent with Gloomhaven. That was a special evening – first time we played without clear tank/melee class unit. We played without Brute…

As described in last post, he decided to retire. He joined fifteen exciting adventures, defeated four bosses and said – No more! So the question befall me – whom to chose? As already said previously, I opted for Angry Face / Doomstalker – perfect range-class killer. Thanks to prosperity on Level 3, he started from that Level:

Thus the set-up for the scenario was following:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 6

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6

And the scenario was:

After action report:

Summary

We play now without the nominal tank – melee-class character. We play on +1 level difficulty (hard). Still, we manage to clear scenario #6 without much problems. It might be that we simply played so many times we managed to learn combos. Maybe new adventurers are more powerful from the start then starting ones. Whatever the reason, we are now confident that we face everybody 🙂

