That was sixteenth evening spent with Gloomhaven. That was a special evening – first time we played without clear tank/melee class unit. We played without Brute…

Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt

As described in last post, he decided to retire. He joined fifteen exciting adventures, defeated four bosses and said – No more! So the question befall me – whom to chose? As already said previously, I opted for Angry Face / Doomstalker – perfect range-class killer. Thanks to prosperity on Level 3, he started from that Level:

IMG_6650
New companion in our group

Thus the set-up for the scenario was following:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 6
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6

And the scenario was:

6_Decaying_Crypt.PNG

After action report:

IMG_6649
Interesting dilemma – we have choice to go left or right once we clean initial room. We need to get to the M-tile visible at the far end.
IMG_6651
We were full of  concern when we saw the first room – so many melee-class enemies plus it was so crowded, really no space for maneuver and evasion. 
IMG_6652
But special abilities / immobilize which our characters had – plus Doom! – did its trick. What ensued was a real carnage of monsters we once were afraid of…
IMG_6653
Second room – 3 Zombies and 3 Living Spirits. Problems?
IMG_6655
Piece of cake! Doom reaches on every range, Piercing Bow neutralizes shields, well coordinated attacks do their trick. 
IMG_6656
The last room was not a challenge either. To extent that we started to loot allowing last zombie to live.
IMG_6657
My angry-face at the end of game – I have never accumulated so much gold with Brute – sounds like change of tactics?

Summary

We play now without the nominal tank – melee-class character. We play on +1 level difficulty (hard). Still, we manage to clear scenario #6 without much problems. It might be that we simply played so many times we managed to learn combos. Maybe new adventurers are more powerful from the start then starting ones. Whatever the reason, we are now confident that we face everybody 🙂

