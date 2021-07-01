Finally! After 8-months break we again had a chance to spend wonderful time in the world of Gloomhaven. Our last meeting was in October and we indeed were yearning to play again! No digital version will replace the face-to-face experience – although I admit I spent some time with computer version of the game in the last months 🙂

Gloomhaven – as every large city – has it sewers and its problems with its system. We pursued that campaign for some scenarios already and we were getting closer to the source of issue. That adventure #23 Deep Ruins should bring us to the heart of the Gloomhaven sewer system which we hope to clean of all monsters once and for all.

We planned to play in full, 4-players group but only 3 of us were available. Still, after last levels-up of my Scoundrel and Kuba G. Sunkeeper, we had the most experienced team possible:

me – playing level 9 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper

The scenario goal was to occupy 3 pressure plates simultaneously – of course, they will be placed in separate rooms, full of enemies! Seemed like not so easy task, as we will need to split our three-adventure group and somebody has to be alone – guess who that will be 🙂 Also, as we played first time after 8 months we decided to use level Hard, not an usual Very Hard. Let us see in my photo-rich session report how it went! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it)

A large, 4-room player board, with two branches at the end. Let us begin!

We start with big-bang – our Support, Music Note, throw tons of curses at enemies and enhances our decks with blesses!

Did I mention we play on Hard difficulty, with Leve 6 monsters while all of our characters are maxed out? ? That means a quick and brutal work of the enemies!

Entering second room with Invisibility, and attacking from behind – a model example of Scoundrel tactics!

The true problem started with last rooms. For me it was easy – standing on plate while being invisible (left). But for both Jacobs (right) a room full of Artilleries and Golems was a challenge.

In the end an ingenious plan was devised by Sunkeeper & Note – instead of killing, they outmanoeuvred enemies and finished turn on pressure plates, finishing the scenario.



Summary

That was fantastic to come back to the world of Gloomhaven! Indeed, playing level Hard (translating into scenario level 6) with all level 9 characters was a little bit too easy, but that was not a problem as we anyhow immediately started next scenario on higher difficulty level 🙂

I have to admit – we have great team composition now. With tank, support and damage dealer, tackling even the most difficult scenario is not a problem. Of course, knowing your cards and using some combos is a key here – there was one such which really assisted us. Please see below:

After that fantastic warm-up we set-up more challenging #26 Ancient Cistern, which concluded the Sewers Campaign. What mysteries we discovered there I will describe in my next post! Stay tuned!