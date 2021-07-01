Finally! After 8-months break we again had a chance to spend wonderful time in the world of Gloomhaven. Our last meeting was in October and we indeed were yearning to play again! No digital version will replace the face-to-face experience – although I admit I spent some time with computer version of the game in the last months 🙂
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins
Gloomhaven – as every large city – has it sewers and its problems with its system. We pursued that campaign for some scenarios already and we were getting closer to the source of issue. That adventure #23 Deep Ruins should bring us to the heart of the Gloomhaven sewer system which we hope to clean of all monsters once and for all.
We planned to play in full, 4-players group but only 3 of us were available. Still, after last levels-up of my Scoundrel and Kuba G. Sunkeeper, we had the most experienced team possible:
- me – playing level 9 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper
The scenario goal was to occupy 3 pressure plates simultaneously – of course, they will be placed in separate rooms, full of enemies! Seemed like not so easy task, as we will need to split our three-adventure group and somebody has to be alone – guess who that will be 🙂 Also, as we played first time after 8 months we decided to use level Hard, not an usual Very Hard. Let us see in my photo-rich session report how it went! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it)
Summary
That was fantastic to come back to the world of Gloomhaven! Indeed, playing level Hard (translating into scenario level 6) with all level 9 characters was a little bit too easy, but that was not a problem as we anyhow immediately started next scenario on higher difficulty level 🙂
I have to admit – we have great team composition now. With tank, support and damage dealer, tackling even the most difficult scenario is not a problem. Of course, knowing your cards and using some combos is a key here – there was one such which really assisted us. Please see below:
After that fantastic warm-up we set-up more challenging #26 Ancient Cistern, which concluded the Sewers Campaign. What mysteries we discovered there I will describe in my next post! Stay tuned!
Nice to return to game, after so many months. I believe i did a little mistake while preparing the setup for this scenario. I put one extra piece of artillery in the first chamber. Maybe it was subconcious reaction to how easy start we would have without that? After we smashed through the first 2 rooms i regret i didn’t prepare setup like for a 4-man team. Me(Soothsinger) and other Jakub (Sunkeeper) had little trouble in the final room. Sun moved early and all monsters picked action cards that involved pulls, pushes and even immobilize,so it was obvious we cannot finish that room in 1 round – we needed to waste 3 turns to loose immobilize and take proper places. With my cards to stun(especially stun all n range 3 used for the final round) and Sun’s tanking abilities we had no trouble to survive and win. Michals ability to stay invisble for a long time is great, maybe we’ll use that again soon (maybe even repeatidly).
That’s a great team to have at lvl 9. The soothsinger is pretty outrageous at this level though. Does your group have an idea which characters to play as next? That’s the great thing about gloomhaven – every character is a different challenge and so is every team combo.
as Soothsinger i can retire anytime i want now(there are missons that allow little flexibility). Now i want to help with difficult scenarios that are ahead, but the main reason for me to wait is that i aim at retirement of a 3-4 characters at once(possibly very soon). Changing 1 player isn’t a big impact (even of such powerful Soothsinger) and won’t bring too much fresh air. I belive it will be a fun to drop from heavens and land on feet. From “too easy” games we’ll move to a struggle, we’ll need to learn new characters and adjust playstyles. Also very hard level may appear really difficult while we loose our perfect combination. It’s still a mystery who will we have, as only unused/unlocked classe is – Craghart, the rest has already been played or is locked. So far, after some 40 games we’ve unlocked only Doomstalker, Sunkeeper, Soothsinger. We had a really bad luck with personal goals, some didn’t unlock anyone, and we required twice 20-30 games for a single reirements, also we doubled Doomstalker (unlocked twice).
As far I expect me and Michał will unlock two new characters soon but whether our new team will be so balanced as it is now remains a mistery. There was time after brute retirement that we lack tank and that was really the worse time im our journey so far
