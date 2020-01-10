In the end, after three attempts, we finished our Nemesis – scenario #28 Outer Ritual Chamber. That was a very difficult adventure and the linked one – #29 which I will describe below – seemed similar. Not surprising – whenever you directly face Gloom and its minions, rest assured that will be hard nut to crack.

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom

Our well equipped team, still without tank, was travelling in following composition:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 6
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 8

According to rules that gives Level 4 scenario, and as we play all of them on the hard level, awe increase it by one.

#29_00.PNG

What follows below is short the photo-session report:

IMG_7256
Four rooms in total, each one barricaded by the doors which you need to destroy before entering the area. And what inside?
IMG_7257
Tons of enemies – just in first, small area nine of them. How to deal with them, not having a proper tank?
IMG_7260
The answer is simple – use Inferno (Spellweaver card) plus Invisibility (one of Doomstalker abilities). Two turns and the room is clean.
IMG_7262
We move to the right – and again, small room and tons of enemies. This time “only” eight of them, narrow space, not enough place to maneuver.
IMG_7263
Did I mention that Inferno is not a lost  card, but can be easily retrieved from discard by Stamina Potions? And so we used it again, looted the room and headed forward.
IMG_7264
The last room was a laugh – only six enemies, plenty of space to operate but also to withdraw.
IMG_7265
Piece of cake – with such a developed characters, monsters did not stand a chance.
IMG_7267
And the sponsor of scenario was… Inferno! Really, that cards seems slightly overpowered…
IMG_7268
Death and carnage – all rooms cleaned, no living enemies left. We did it – we escape the Gloom!