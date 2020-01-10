In the end, after three attempts, we finished our Nemesis – scenario #28 Outer Ritual Chamber. That was a very difficult adventure and the linked one – #29 which I will describe below – seemed similar. Not surprising – whenever you directly face Gloom and its minions, rest assured that will be hard nut to crack.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom
Our well equipped team, still without tank, was travelling in following composition:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 6
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 8
According to rules that gives Level 4 scenario, and as we play all of them on the hard level, awe increase it by one.
What follows below is short the photo-session report:
One of the most feared scenarios in game, so many monsters in small chambers, but with my Inferno card the only problem is whether there is a place i can move/jump to use it . In the left room that would be a big problem, but luckilly difficult terrain with bushes/swamp wasn’t taken and i could jump there. In such situations i get affraid whether my deck runs out of cards, with eagle-eye goggles or strenghten i use over 20 attack modifier cards per attack) Right room was bit more difficult- shielded enemies take significantly less damage from Inferno, but with help from colleagues – piece of cake too. My Spellweaver got so tired(movement cards used to assist inferno) that guys couldn’t wait for me and opened the final room, relatively easy – didn’t require Inferno. Michal with hiis Doomslaker looted lots of gold, but reccords are still to be set ( to be published soon) 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the way – don’t forget about Tinkerer – as he is barely mentioned here. Sure he had bit less to do, but without his strenghtens, +1 attack buff for neighbouring allies, element creation , and few other abilites scenaris 28 and 29 wouldn’t be so smooth, even with my Inferno(he produced some 33% of my Inferno’s power) 😉
LikeLike