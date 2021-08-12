Important: please read this post to the last chapter; a great surprise awaits at the end!
Time to wrap-up the things! I mean this in at least two dimensions: first, a fantastic, difficult campaign with “the Voice” which we hoped to finish with that adventure and get a generous reward – or maybe a surprising turn of events? And secondly, the rumor has it that many of our companions – after those two linked scenarios (#40 & #41) – will retire. We shall see!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb
Having considered all of this we approached scenario #41 – Timeworn Tomb. Our team composition has not changed for a longer time and still we have a perfect combo of tank, support and two damage-dealers:
- me – playing level 9 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper
- Konrad – playing level 7 Mindthief
The goal – to simply escape from the crypt with Timeworn Tomb, a place which we managed to storm in previous adventure. We again will be attacked by various mechanical creatures, probably some un-dead and I would not be surprised if again a Stone Golem will try to surprise us. The tricky thing is that this will be escape unlike any previous one! It is not that all 4 adventurers will exit at the same time. No, we need to do it one by one, with last character having to face the wrath of the enemy!
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Retirements
…massively retired! That was a great surprise – each of us evidently was planning this but when we came back to Gloomhaven after this double-scenario mini-campaign, it occurred that all four of our characters went for a well-deserved rest! Just look below:
So what were our missions? (without providing too much information)?
- my Scoundrel had to be witness to his fellow companion falling in the battle
- Kuba’s G Sun on the other had to himself fall in battle many times
- Kuba’s J Note was supposed to collect tons of gold
- while Konrad’s Mind was delighted by Augments!
Now,what characters will enrich our game?
I will be focusing on humans anatomy (Saw), Kuba G will deal enormous damage (Lighting-bolt), Kuba J will make sure our equipment is always fresh and full (Three Spears) while Konrad will enlarge numbers of our group by summons (Circles).
Summary
That will be a scenario long to remember. There was couple of such – our first retirement, last battle with Jekserach, or first encounter with Gloom. Here we had a cumulation – not only conclusion of fantastic campaign with The Voice (which, in truth, will have its mysterious continuation) but also FOUR retirements at the same time.
I think we needed this. Gloomhaven is such a great game – one of the reasons why it still occupies #1 of Boardgamegeek is also because it allows you to start afresh with each and every new character. Imagine what will happen when all this happens simultaneously? We anxiously await our first sessions after vacations. Stay tuned!
Not much to add this time. With my stuns i reduced a big threat of the ranged artillery(those elites had target 2), and that made the scenario way easier, otherwise we would get way more hits and would probably be forced to enter room with alive guns that could target us in room. The reamining rooms weren’t a big threat, with debuffs, traps we could clear it mostly. Ending was boring, instead doing some fun stuff(killing and looting) we had to slowly escape through narrow path(1 tile, one use per round). Long awaited reitrements, everyone was pleased with what was received from own personal goal, so we cannot wait for the next session with brand new team.
Very interesting. Gloomhaven has been outside my notice until now.
It is probably only non-wargame position which I play regularly. I really like it.
