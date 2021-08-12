Important: please read this post to the last chapter; a great surprise awaits at the end!

Time to wrap-up the things! I mean this in at least two dimensions: first, a fantastic, difficult campaign with “the Voice” which we hoped to finish with that adventure and get a generous reward – or maybe a surprising turn of events? And secondly, the rumor has it that many of our companions – after those two linked scenarios (#40 & #41) – will retire. We shall see!

Having considered all of this we approached scenario #41 – Timeworn Tomb. Our team composition has not changed for a longer time and still we have a perfect combo of tank, support and two damage-dealers:

me – playing level 9 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper

Konrad – playing level 7 Mindthief

The goal – to simply escape from the crypt with Timeworn Tomb, a place which we managed to storm in previous adventure. We again will be attacked by various mechanical creatures, probably some un-dead and I would not be surprised if again a Stone Golem will try to surprise us. The tricky thing is that this will be escape unlike any previous one! It is not that all 4 adventurers will exit at the same time. No, we need to do it one by one, with last character having to face the wrath of the enemy!

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

So this time only 3 rooms, much smaller number than the previous adventure. But from the start we are facing 6 Ancient Artillery monsters!

The decision was we will take care only of the enemies who will have range to deal damage in the second room. We quickly kill them and move forward – where we discover some very inconvenient enemies, including high-shield Living Spirits!

The killing spree starts! With massive de-buffs, enemies fall like flies! And Living Spirits? Enough of brute force and they are also dead!

When we unblock the pressure plate to get to the last room, suddenly another 4 enemies appear! What a tricky system!

Finally, we got to last room. Not an easy set of enemies but when you have super-equipped Scoundrel, you do a quick work of them!

Step by step, one by one, each of us leaves the game. The Golems manage to pull and immobilize sometimes but this is only a temporary drawback.

VICTORY! We escaped, freed the voice and…

Retirements

…massively retired! That was a great surprise – each of us evidently was planning this but when we came back to Gloomhaven after this double-scenario mini-campaign, it occurred that all four of our characters went for a well-deserved rest! Just look below:

Four famous adventurers from the world of Gloomhaven!

So what were our missions? (without providing too much information)?

my Scoundrel had to be witness to his fellow companion falling in the battle

had to be witness to his fellow companion falling in the battle Kuba’s G Sun on the other had to himself fall in battle many times

on the other had to himself fall in battle many times Kuba’s J Note was supposed to collect tons of gold

was supposed to collect tons of gold while Konrad’s Mind was delighted by Augments!

Now,what characters will enrich our game?

Four new characters which we unlocked!

I will be focusing on humans anatomy (Saw), Kuba G will deal enormous damage (Lighting-bolt), Kuba J will make sure our equipment is always fresh and full (Three Spears) while Konrad will enlarge numbers of our group by summons (Circles).

Summary

That will be a scenario long to remember. There was couple of such – our first retirement, last battle with Jekserach, or first encounter with Gloom. Here we had a cumulation – not only conclusion of fantastic campaign with The Voice (which, in truth, will have its mysterious continuation) but also FOUR retirements at the same time.

I think we needed this. Gloomhaven is such a great game – one of the reasons why it still occupies #1 of Boardgamegeek is also because it allows you to start afresh with each and every new character. Imagine what will happen when all this happens simultaneously? We anxiously await our first sessions after vacations. Stay tuned!