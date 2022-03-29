Our previous scenario (#19 Forgotten Crypt) was a planned introduction for our new Gloomhaven companion – Dominik. However, we prefer quick learning so after this one-time scenario repetition, we went back to main Gloomhaven storyline. As you know, our team is pretty close to the main boss, approaching him from three different directions. We really want to be close to final confrontation, to leisurely await the shipment of the Frosthaven!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #37 - Doom Trench
This time we had a full squad with a very versatile composition (and two of us will get promotion after it!):
- me – playing level 8 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster
- Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper
For this adventure we will be using special equipment needed to breath under water. We had to complete whole branch of the story to get this achievement but as we shall see, it was worth it! What is more, we again got a scenario where “killing everything which moves” is not the only option to win. We just have to escape. “Just”…
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
This time we played on Level Hard – it was a bigger challenge than in initial play with Dominik/Sunkeeper but again went relatively swiftly. We learn more and more how our characters interact: especially helping each other with buffs like Bless or Strengthen as well as super useful Medic Packs from Sawbone. That means that we shall increase the difficulty once again, to Very Hard. That might be too much as our next 3 scenarios will be against 3 bosses leading directly to our arch-enemy… We shall see! Stay tuned!
In the first games our Berserker friend couldn’t find himself with that character, but once having level increased and learned how to handle HP he started to clear rooms quick. attacking all enemies within range 2 can be a powerful strike, but in the forthcoming boss scenarions Berserker may show way more. My quartermaster is a boring character, broken, basically immortal, without strong attacks(using items changes a lot, but overusing items makes that character even more broken, so i try to limit myself), good for support and weakening enemies. With current setup Sunkeeper may focus on support(bless/strenghten mainly for berserker), didn’t even need defensive stance with extra shield, even if lost most health, can be healed easily in following rounds. Sawbones does pretty good job with healing, debuffing and giving out medpacks(that increases longevity of all the party) and surprisingly can attack pretty hard, works well with berserker. With current setup level hard is not challenging at all. Now time for 3 “semi-finals with bosses” before scenario 51-the main bosss, first will go at lvl hard(scenario lvl 5), but we started to consider increasing difficulty to very hard(lvl 6).
