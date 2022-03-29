Our previous scenario (#19 Forgotten Crypt) was a planned introduction for our new Gloomhaven companion – Dominik. However, we prefer quick learning so after this one-time scenario repetition, we went back to main Gloomhaven storyline. As you know, our team is pretty close to the main boss, approaching him from three different directions. We really want to be close to final confrontation, to leisurely await the shipment of the Frosthaven!

This time we had a full squad with a very versatile composition (and two of us will get promotion after it!):

me – playing level 8 Sawbone

Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker

Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster

Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper

For this adventure we will be using special equipment needed to breath under water. We had to complete whole branch of the story to get this achievement but as we shall see, it was worth it! What is more, we again got a scenario where “killing everything which moves” is not the only option to win. We just have to escape. “Just”…

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

Scenario set-up – three long rooms, with us at the beginning of long path. My Sawbone again clearly visible.

We got pretty nasty road event which resulted in all of us ending Disarmed! Our enemies were shield-piercing Lurkers and Deep Terrors – static, non-moving alive artillery platforms, with whole array of long-range attacks, which can do all the nasty things to you like: Wound, Poison, Curse, Immobilize. Sounds like a fun? 🙂

It was enough to wait in Room 1 for enemies to approach us and then jump to Deep Terrors and finish them off. Our Tank – Sun – was of course leading the way! He was first to Room 2 where super-fast enemy was awaiting us – Harrower.

Elite Harrower can be a big nuisance. However, our group started to support each other to such extent with Strengthens, Blesses, additional attack points or equipment refreshes that nothing could stop us! We even get the Treasury Chest which as it turned out, was a hidden map to a new scenario!

Time for the last room – with Sun at the fore-front of course! That did not look that easy at the first glance…

…but this time both Berserker and Sawbone decided to use their lost cards and we have seen a true inferno, which non of the enemies could withstand!

A Victory! three rooms covered, all enemies killed, everybody safely escaped!

Summary

This time we played on Level Hard – it was a bigger challenge than in initial play with Dominik/Sunkeeper but again went relatively swiftly. We learn more and more how our characters interact: especially helping each other with buffs like Bless or Strengthen as well as super useful Medic Packs from Sawbone. That means that we shall increase the difficulty once again, to Very Hard. That might be too much as our next 3 scenarios will be against 3 bosses leading directly to our arch-enemy… We shall see! Stay tuned!