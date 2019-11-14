So we continue very intensive sessions with Gloomhaven – that was already second meeting in a row where we managed to play two scenarios during one evening. The choice was more or less opportunistic – we had to take shorter adventures to fit in the available time 🙂

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer

The first scenario we played that evening was:13

That is actually continuation of the old thread where we were facing Jekserah (already dead… thanks to us!) and which potentially allowed us to get the clues to find her. That was not necessary anymore so we simply played it for gold and experience.

Our group is getting stronger with every scenario and my Doomstalker slowly catches up with more developed colleagues; set-up is as follows:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 4 (just promoted)
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 7
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7

What follows is short photo-session report. Enjoy!

IMG_6850
Did I mention this is a short scenario? Yes, only two rooms! (click to enlarge)
IMG_6853
With our team, Tinkerer takes the role of tank, being hit 3 times and immobilized!  (click to enlarge)
IMG_6854
Despite being pretty tough, even Stone Golems when hit by so many adverse effects dies quickly (click to enlarge)
IMG_6855
The second room is very large and contains 9 difficult monsters (click to enlarge)
IMG_6857
But piercing bow, immobilize and invisibility does the trick and only three small dragons survive first two turns
IMG_6858
We intentionally leave one alive, loot the room and after one hour of game-play we are done; piece of cake 🙂

Yes, that was really quick and intensive scenario, which resulted in another level up for my Angry Face 🙂 Immediately we set-up second game but more on this in next post.

