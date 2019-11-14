So we continue very intensive sessions with Gloomhaven – that was already second meeting in a row where we managed to play two scenarios during one evening. The choice was more or less opportunistic – we had to take shorter adventures to fit in the available time 🙂

The first scenario we played that evening was:

That is actually continuation of the old thread where we were facing Jekserah (already dead… thanks to us!) and which potentially allowed us to get the clues to find her. That was not necessary anymore so we simply played it for gold and experience.

Our group is getting stronger with every scenario and my Doomstalker slowly catches up with more developed colleagues; set-up is as follows:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 4 (just promoted)

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 7

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7

What follows is short photo-session report. Enjoy!

Yes, that was really quick and intensive scenario, which resulted in another level up for my Angry Face 🙂 Immediately we set-up second game but more on this in next post.

