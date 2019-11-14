So we continue very intensive sessions with Gloomhaven – that was already second meeting in a row where we managed to play two scenarios during one evening. The choice was more or less opportunistic – we had to take shorter adventures to fit in the available time 🙂
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer
The first scenario we played that evening was:
That is actually continuation of the old thread where we were facing Jekserah (already dead… thanks to us!) and which potentially allowed us to get the clues to find her. That was not necessary anymore so we simply played it for gold and experience.
Our group is getting stronger with every scenario and my Doomstalker slowly catches up with more developed colleagues; set-up is as follows:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 4 (just promoted)
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 7
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7
What follows is short photo-session report. Enjoy!
Yes, that was really quick and intensive scenario, which resulted in another level up for my Angry Face 🙂 Immediately we set-up second game but more on this in next post.
Quick and easy. Short enough to use Spellweaver’s card that can insta-kill one normal enemy, with it 1st room got cleaned quick, only in the first round Golems had fun and tossed Tinkerer 3 times, later they weren’t allowed to do anything. 2nd room- could be even quicker but it was the first time in our history in Gloomhaven when Living Spirits survived my combo (googles+piercing bow and AOE), later the same elite monster survived another piercing bow action, simply amazing bad luck for us, but with such health and relatively short range, no chance to harm us. Little Drakes (just before scenario we had themed road event with them, what a coincidence), could be more dangerous in bigger group, but here – not good enough for us.
