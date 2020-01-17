There were two very interesting – and very important for one of our characters – scenarios before us – #55 & #56. Today I would like to focus on the first one – Foggy Thicket.

Why interesting and important? Some of the character’s Personal Goals require him/her to fulfill particular conditions and then in order to retire, play a special scenario set. And that was exactly the situation with our Tinkerer, who after last scenario – #29 Sanctuary of Gloom – announced “Guys, I am close to fulfilling my missions! Let us just travel to Foggy Thicket!” What can we say? We agreed!

As for the composition of our team for this scenario, we had pretty strong and high-level characters:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 7

– currently level 7 Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9

– currently level 9 Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 8

Before I invite you to a photo-session report from our game couple of words of comment regarding that scenario. Gloomhaven allows you to play a random dungeon instead of the pre-defined set-up. It is always 3 rooms, to which you randomly draw the tile and monsters. And #55 Foggy Thicket is based exactly on that mechanic. I must say this is a very elegant way of introducing players to optional variants of the game.

That was fun playing random dungeon. Each room was different, they were packed with tons of gold and the monsters were unpredictable. I liked it so much that we might some day come back to that variant.