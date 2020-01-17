There were two very interesting – and very important for one of our characters – scenarios before us – #55 & #56. Today I would like to focus on the first one – Foggy Thicket.

Why interesting and important? Some of the character’s Personal Goals require him/her to fulfill particular conditions and then in order to retire, play a special scenario set. And that was exactly the situation with our Tinkerer, who after last scenario – #29 Sanctuary of Gloom – announced “Guys, I am close to fulfilling my missions! Let us just travel to Foggy Thicket!” What can we say? We agreed!

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket

As for the composition of our team for this scenario, we had pretty strong and high-level characters:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 7
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 8

55_FoggyThicket

Before I invite you to a photo-session report from our game couple of words of comment regarding that scenario. Gloomhaven allows you to play a random dungeon instead of the pre-defined set-up. It is always 3 rooms, to which you randomly draw the tile and monsters. And #55 Foggy Thicket is based exactly on that mechanic. I must say this is a very elegant way of introducing players to optional variants of the game.

IMG_7618
So we start. Room 1 – “Cutthroat Trail” – was packed with bandits and their hounds.
IMG_7619
We stormed through them with ease – Spellweaver of course was leading the carnage with its Inferno.
IMG_7620
Room 2 – which name was forgotten due to heated fight. Place full of Vermlings, Shamans, Bears and other nasty creatures. What is worse they entered Room 1 which prevented effective use of our best cards. We thought it will be easy. Still, after some hard-fight we overwhelmed the enemies.
IMG_7621
A usual picture during this scenario – Doomstalker in a looting frenzy!
IMG_7622
Room 3 – “Wild Crossroads” – was much easier in comparison to previous ones.
IMG_7623
It took two turns to clean the monsters and do a first, very important step towards Tinkerer retirement.
IMG_7624
As it was level 5 scenario, Doomstalker managed to accumulate 84 gold in one scenario which is record for our group! He is really a looting machine…

That was fun playing random dungeon. Each room was different, they were packed with tons of gold and the monsters were unpredictable. I liked it so much that we might some day come back to that variant.