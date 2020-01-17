There were two very interesting – and very important for one of our characters – scenarios before us – #55 & #56. Today I would like to focus on the first one – Foggy Thicket.
Why interesting and important? Some of the character’s Personal Goals require him/her to fulfill particular conditions and then in order to retire, play a special scenario set. And that was exactly the situation with our Tinkerer, who after last scenario – #29 Sanctuary of Gloom – announced “Guys, I am close to fulfilling my missions! Let us just travel to Foggy Thicket!” What can we say? We agreed!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket
As for the composition of our team for this scenario, we had pretty strong and high-level characters:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 7
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 9
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 8
Before I invite you to a photo-session report from our game couple of words of comment regarding that scenario. Gloomhaven allows you to play a random dungeon instead of the pre-defined set-up. It is always 3 rooms, to which you randomly draw the tile and monsters. And #55 Foggy Thicket is based exactly on that mechanic. I must say this is a very elegant way of introducing players to optional variants of the game.
That was fun playing random dungeon. Each room was different, they were packed with tons of gold and the monsters were unpredictable. I liked it so much that we might some day come back to that variant.
Pleasure to play such scenarios. Luckilly only in the 1st room there was time to use my OP Inferno(that cards spoils fun, makes playing too easy, but it would be crime not to use it). Due to tons of monster swarming room 1 from 2nd location, i had to act weaker and my colleagues could deal some damage too 😉 . Monsters weren’t too difficult, but in such numbers that we couldn’t enter room before killing them. One even had to enter and die from a trap (such things happen very rarely) to make room for others. It had a memorable moment -as both me and Tinkerer are close to reitrement, Michal could loot like crazy (again), and ended up with 21 gold coins (each worth 4) – a massive amount from single scenario(our records). Getting to room 3 wasn’t easy – we had to rest and travel(plus Michal’s looting) for some 3-4 turns until we reached last doors. 3rd room posed no threat, went quick(2-3 turns) and if i remember well Michal started it too far and wasn’t able to reach final treasury tile (that maybe happened just once in earlier 27? games) for even more gold or spoils.
LikeLike