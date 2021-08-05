We were waiting with those two linked scenarios – #40 and #41 – for our whole group to be able to play. When you will look at the map in a moment plus add to it the adventure goal, you will understand that a very peculiar and targeted strategy was needed in order to tackle it more or less flawlessly. Namely – you need characters who are running fast, as far as possible plus can be invisible to enemies!

And we had such two fellows in our merry company – Scoundrel and Mindthief:

me – playing level 9 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper

Konrad – playing level 7 Mindthief

So, scenario #40 is a part of mini-campaign in which we (as per our decision) are helping some mysterious voice to gain freedom after millennia of being contained in some nasty prison. His soul was closed and hidden somewhere below the surface of the Earth and we got hint where. It is heavily defended by Ancient Defense Network and only way to switch it off is by occupying two, very distant pressure plates at the same time.

With such detailed introduction, let me invite you to as always picture-rich session report (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

That was definitely one of the largest maps we ever played. 6 rooms, some of them very long. And our goals at opposite ends.

We had pretty nasty company already in room one, but our Note played his fantastic card adding curses (to monsters) and blesses (to us).

And then it was slaughter; the only drawback was the time it took us to clean (almost) first room – 5 turns.

We divided in two groups. Sun, Mind and Note went up, meeting some three nasty Cave Bears on the path (together they had 80 HP on Level 7!)

My Scoundrel was sent down alone; thanks to Note song, I achieved my longest, one-turn run ever – 12 hexes! Of course, with invisibility!

Konrad was pushing forward with his Mindthief but was suprised by the room full of lava.

It was only a temporary delay for him – next turn he jumped to the final room, put invisibility on, looted treasure and was waiting for me to finish the run…

…which I promptly did, dashing another 10 hexes to the second pressure plate.

The game ended after Turn 7 – pretty quickly and efficiently.

Summary

This is one of those Gloomhaven scenarios, which when you try to tackle with not-optimal composition of the group, may turn into nightmare of your adventure. Truly, having Scoundrel and Mindthief, both with long moves, jumps, invisible was such a facilitation that really it was pleasure to play. Of course, Note and Sun were also very important, taking all the damage from the monsters (we killed only those we had to).

We played level Very Hard but as said, when you do not need to kill all those enemies that is not so important. As it was scenario linked to #41 we did not come back to City but immediately plunged even deeper into the tunnels. And some hints in our discussion were showing that not only interesting and climatic campaign finish awaits us, but also multiple retirements once we are back in Gloomhaven. Intriguing!