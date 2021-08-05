We were waiting with those two linked scenarios – #40 and #41 – for our whole group to be able to play. When you will look at the map in a moment plus add to it the adventure goal, you will understand that a very peculiar and targeted strategy was needed in order to tackle it more or less flawlessly. Namely – you need characters who are running fast, as far as possible plus can be invisible to enemies!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network
And we had such two fellows in our merry company – Scoundrel and Mindthief:
- me – playing level 9 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 9 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 9 Sunkeeper
- Konrad – playing level 7 Mindthief
So, scenario #40 is a part of mini-campaign in which we (as per our decision) are helping some mysterious voice to gain freedom after millennia of being contained in some nasty prison. His soul was closed and hidden somewhere below the surface of the Earth and we got hint where. It is heavily defended by Ancient Defense Network and only way to switch it off is by occupying two, very distant pressure plates at the same time.
This is one of those Gloomhaven scenarios, which when you try to tackle with not-optimal composition of the group, may turn into nightmare of your adventure. Truly, having Scoundrel and Mindthief, both with long moves, jumps, invisible was such a facilitation that really it was pleasure to play. Of course, Note and Sun were also very important, taking all the damage from the monsters (we killed only those we had to).
We played level Very Hard but as said, when you do not need to kill all those enemies that is not so important. As it was scenario linked to #41 we did not come back to City but immediately plunged even deeper into the tunnels. And some hints in our discussion were showing that not only interesting and climatic campaign finish awaits us, but also multiple retirements once we are back in Gloomhaven. Intriguing!
As a bard i loved my start, spreading 6 curses in a single turn and adding also 2 stuns, easy setup for wiping out that room . Later we had a funny moment when Mindthief opened a room and found out that there are so many hazardous terrain tiles and he has no jump ability for that round. Even at just half of the trap damage, at scenario lvl 7 it’s stll 5HP per tile, and 3 had to be passed for a total of 15 life-deadly for Mindthief. Luckilly Our Sunkeeper played lvl 9 card that allowed taking damage assigned to allies, at cost of Sunkeeper’s life Mindthief didn’t need to worry about own life and we easily won it (poor Sunkeeper got knocked out, in a process, but it was a calculated risk). That was a sprint, we went the easiest way possible – the next scenario and its aftermath (# 41) will be more interesting.
