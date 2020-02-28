Designer and creator of the Gloomhaven – Isaac Childres – never stops to positively surprise the community of that great game. One of the best examples are the Solo Scenarios for all 17 characters which he created – they can be found in that BGG thread, or directly on Google Drive.
You must be at least at prosperity 3 and have 2 retired characters to unlock them. But it is worth it! Each of them gives not only additional experience and money but also unique class items.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios
When we discovered that fantastic addition to the main game, we decided we have to try it. So everybody from our 3-players team already attempted – sometimes multiple times – his scenario. Let us see how it went – I unfortunately have pictures only from my adventure.
Michal (Scoundrel)
I was the first one to play my mission. The idea was to plunder an armory – I have one friendly NPC with 35-40 HPs (depending on difficulty). He was key to many of my cards as they require enemies to be adjacent to my ally.
I started on Very Hard level but lost on last enemy. Another attempt on Hard also failed, but the third and last try on Hard was a success. In those scenarios you really have to plan well ahead.
That was a relief – after 3 attempts I finally succeeded. The ROOT Vagabond definitely brought me a lot of luck in the end!
KubaJ (Soothsinger)
The second to attempt a solo mission was our Soothsinger. He was even more dependent on his allies than I was – 6 allied bandits seems a lot but not when you face multiple shielded guards on Very Hard level… He also tried with that difficulty and also failed miserably 🙂
Another attempt was on Hard. Not only enemies were weaker but the knowledge of the scenario much bigger which allowed Jakub to properly support his allies and in the end – with last very lucky stroke – win the game! More will come in – as usually – comprehensive comment from Jakub 🙂
KubaG (Sunkeeper)
The last one was Sunkeeper – his mission was to defend the caravan – with one room only, but three waves of enemies. Surprise, surprise! KubaG also started on very Hard level – which again, proved to be a deadly trap.
So he downgraded to Hard and this time it went much better – all his allies survived the first round and in consecutive ones the loses were manageable, allowing him to get the so desired Shield!
Summary
Solo scenarios are great fun – you can really immerse yourselves in the game and try to solve very hard puzzle. And the rewards are fantastic:
After retiring a Spellweaver i picked Soothsinger / Music Note / Bard. Now i can be a support as i wanted . I got used to being maybe little underapprectiated but important part of a team. The Bard can be a real badass if used well. Sorry or no photo-story, i don’t use smartphone and don’t use digital camera, so i can only describe what i faced and did. As we are ambitous we followed Michal’s Very Hard level (enemies lvl 5, my allied bandits lvl 3, myself lvl 5) for the first try. As Michał wrote – i failed miserably . Already in the first room my guards picked some damage from retaliation. When i opened room i was unable to pass the elite guard (also had extra retaliation) quick and ranged crossbowmen slowly eliminated my team before i could strike them. The 2nd try at lvl hard was a much different story. 1st room cleared without taking any damage, important start – giving 6 blesses to my deck and 2 curses for the enemies, perfect. Took slower steps, in 2nd round instead opening doors i got near them and in the 3rd round i jumped(needed boots, as without them i wouldn’t be able to pass elite guard and target crossbowmen) to the center of a room and stunned all in range 3 (burner card, but crucial for that room). My allies were unable to kill the guard in their first round in the 2nd room as i hoped, but luckilly in his 2nd turn (1st after stun) elite guard picked action to perform a ranged attack , so he stepped back and cleared path(only one more hit was needed to kill him, the rest could focus on ranged units) for the rest of my forces who were now able to reach crossbowmen and made them shoot with disadvantage in the next turn (after their stun went off they all focused on me and i had to burn a card to reduce damage). I needed 2 more turns to clear the room, but what’s important – had no losses, my whole team could move to the next room. What an unpleasant surprise there – a huge bodyguard – stone golem – blocking my way. He has strong shields and my guards were relatively weak, but during game i’ve filled my deck with blesses , also had rolling +1 and +4 in modifier deck, so it took my guys some 3 turns to kill him. Golem managed to kill 2 of my guards with just a single hit each time. After he was down i could open the final room. Inside it 2 guards protecting little vermling shaman, who i had to kill to complete scenario. Verling shaman is a fierce opponent, at elite has a shield of 3, as much as the base attack of me and my allies, almost untouchable. In that room i had amazing luck – for 2 turns guards were standing still and didn’t do sh… to protect their boss, and the boss instead staying away moved in front and picked hits by himself. My own attacks didn’t do anything to him, but i supported my allies and they’ve been picking blesses for double damage, vermling shaman died(killed one of my allies) in the 2nd turn after i opened the doors. Game was maybe even too easy, but monsters have been picking best cards for me, random factor was kind to me. If elite guard in the 2nd room didn’t move away(and didn’t die from a single hit) i might have more trouble to survive alone in the middle of the room. If guards from room 4 moved and protected the bossy vermling my allies would probably die quick and i would have huge problem with heavily shielded shaman, maybe could wound him and wait for him to bleed out, but that would be way more risky.
