Ok, so we had escorted Hail to magic altar and edges of the Rift in last scenario – despite her being really uncooperative – and now we will focus on incantation to close the rift (well, which was already closed by killing the Daemon but the rules does not forbid to complete that scenario still). That will not be easy but before this, good news! After last scenario, Kuba’s J Tinkerer progressed with level. Kuba had a real great cards to choose form and finally focused on Disintegration Beam – a real beauty killing tons of enemies when use din appropriate way (disregarding shields!):

So, before starting Scenario #27 we had team in following composition – a rare equilibrium:

me – playing Brute – currently level 5

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 5

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5

Now, let us jump to the scenario itself. A side-note: this will not be pictures-intense session report. Well, the main reason is that this is pretty small scenario. Not easy, not short, but small. How many rooms do you think you need for Gloomhaven session? Let us see!

This was another interesting, innovative and exceptional scenario which gave us respite from “kill everything you see” encounters. Now the plan is to come back to main plot – we will face Jakserah…

