Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
=> Scenario#19 => Scenario#27

Ok, so we had escorted Hail to magic altar and edges of the Rift in last scenario – despite her being really uncooperative – and now we will focus on incantation to close the rift (well, which was already closed by killing the Daemon but the rules does not forbid to complete that scenario still). That will not be easy but before this, good news! After last scenario, Kuba’s J Tinkerer progressed with level. Kuba had a real great cards to choose form and finally focused on Disintegration Beam – a real beauty killing tons of enemies when use din appropriate way (disregarding shields!):

Our Tinkerer

So, before starting Scenario #27 we had team in following composition –  a rare equilibrium:

  • me – playing Brute – currently level 5
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 5
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 5

Now, let us jump to the scenario itself. A side-note: this will not be pictures-intense session report. Well, the main reason is that this is pretty small scenario. Not easy, not short, but small. How many rooms do you think you need for Gloomhaven session? Let us see!

Answer is simple: one! The problem is that except you  and your team, there is also NPC character to protect.
Plus four spawning points form which every turn 1 daemon (initial two rounds) or 2 daemons (later rounds) appears; many of them Elite… All of the types…
Surviving 10 turns in such set-up is extremely hard – not even to kill all the enemies but also to shield the Enchanter / Hail from the danger. And some of the guys have shield 3, some something like 17-18 Hit Points…
So we used Stun, Muddle, Disarm to gains 1 or 2 turns of respite form most dangerous opponents while killing mercilessly others. In the end we made it – maybe not in a very dramatic manner but definitely won in hard fight…

This was another interesting, innovative and exceptional scenario which gave us respite from “kill everything you see” encounters. Now the plan is to come back to main plot – we will face Jakserah…

