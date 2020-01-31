One of the most difficult and demanding scenarios finally behind us. That was a really masterfully planed – from tactical level – adventure. Spellweaver and his Inferno was wreaking havoc, Doomstalker reached his damage-dealing heights, killing many units outright and Sun was taking some bruised instead of more brittle companions – a perfect tank. All this in:

Our company again changed the composition once the Tinkerer retired:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 8

– currently level 8 Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – achieved top level 9

– achieved top level 9 Kuba G – playing Sunkeeper – achieved top level 4

Would such team manage to beat one of most complicated and difficult scenarios in whole Gloomhaven world? Let is see! Now time for brief photo-report. Enjoy!

Thanks to proper tactics, that was not so difficult scenario although multiplication of Oozes really annoyed us. What was important and crucial for further adventures, were fact that by killing appropriate number of Forest Imps KubaJ (Spellweaver) achieved part of his personal goal. The second part will be playing two scenarios in sequence in order to achieve well-deserved retirement.