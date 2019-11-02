After previous session – playing twice, unsuccessfully #28 Outer Ritual Chamber – the mood in the team was bad and morale pretty low. We faced a wall which with current team and development level we were simply no able to crack. So what would be the better way of changing it then playing some easy scenarios from the pool of extra ones? (i.e. with number higher then #50).

Now, as for the scenarios to be played, do you remember our meeting with Prime Demon?

As it happened, killing that big boss gave one city event which in turn unlocked a two-scenario mini-campaign – #94 Vermling Next and #95 Payment Due:

That sounded like a perfect balsam for our hearts and so our company chosen to try them. Just a short reminder, we were playing in following set-up:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 7

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7

So let us see how it went and what surprises met us. Of course, instead o “piece of cake” gameplay, we actually faced one of the most difficult and mind-blowing scenarios – but more on this in a moment.

#94 Vermling Nest

All in all that was fun scenario – not a challenge at all for us but good to set high spirits. As it was more or less early in the evening we decided to play second, linked scenario (i.e. we did not have to come back to the city). We hoped for similar easy walk… Never in our Gloomhaven campaign we were more wrong then this time.

#95 Payment Due

Wow, that was an evening we will remember for long. Those two scenarios are great fun, first being quite easy, second – definitely one of greatest challenges we had. More to come – we will for sure continue!

