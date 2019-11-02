After previous session – playing twice, unsuccessfully #28 Outer Ritual Chamber – the mood in the team was bad and morale pretty low. We faced a wall which with current team and development level we were simply no able to crack. So what would be the better way of changing it then playing some easy scenarios from the pool of extra ones? (i.e. with number higher then #50).

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due

Now, as for the scenarios to be played, do you remember our meeting with Prime Demon?

Back then the Brute was still with us…

As it happened, killing that big boss gave one city event which in turn unlocked a two-scenario mini-campaign – #94 Vermling Next and #95 Payment Due:

That sounded like a perfect balsam for our hearts and so our company chosen to try them. Just a short reminder, we were playing in following set-up:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 3
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 7
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7

So let us see how it went and what surprises met us. Of course, instead o “piece of cake” gameplay, we actually faced one of the most difficult and mind-blowing scenarios – but more on this in a moment.

#94 Vermling Nest

Four rooms, some obstacles, low-health but numerous enemies – should be ok.
In the first room we faced 5 Vermlings and 2 Hounds.
They were quickly dispatched and we progressed to…
…the second room. Here we had golem, who did not managed even to move before was killed, couple of Shamans and Vermlings – nothing which would scare us.
A side room with some more enemies, who however were not able to withstand concentrated range fire.
Finally, last room.
And here also it was a slaughter, which we even prolonged to get the gold…

All in all that was fun scenario – not a challenge at all for us but good to set high spirits. As it was more or less early in the evening we decided to play second, linked scenario (i.e. we did not have to come back to the city). We hoped for similar easy walk… Never in our Gloomhaven campaign we were more wrong then this time.

#95 Payment Due

Four rooms, six tiles to uncover – those sliver circles – under which there are four real tiles, opening the final chamber. In the meantime ever turn some elementals spawning. Oh, did I mention that the room to the left is deadly trap, with water slowing you down and taking health?
Speallweaver went left while Tinkerer and my Doomstalker right. That was definitely best and finest cooperation in our campaign so far, and we were at the verge of collapse when finally last tile to stop summon / open the doors was found.
As it occurred, the Prime Lieutenant – right hand of Prime Daemon – set-up a trap for us. Both scenarios were simply fake to punish us for killing his Boss. 
With great pleasure we however nullified those plans! All monsters were killed and we got great reward.

Wow, that was an evening we will remember for long. Those two scenarios are great fun, first being quite easy, second – definitely one of greatest challenges we had. More to come  – we will for sure continue!

