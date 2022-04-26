Our last scenario we finished in astonishing 1.5 turn – the shortest time ever for an adventure deemed by many as the most difficult in whole Gloomhaven adventure. More on this here: #48 Shadow Weald. We thought – it is going so well in our group with all those end-of-the game scenarios that we decided to continue with them. We joked that we have 3 semifinals to play 🙂 and decided to take on the second one. Let us see how it went!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide, #19 Forgotten Crypt (#2), #48 Shadow Weald, #46 Nightmare Peak
A reminder about a very versatile composition of our team:
- me – playing level 8 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 8 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster
- Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper
Another “kill the Boss” scenario, but this time before we can get to him we would need to clean couple of rooms. And he will have a very specific abilities:
That Winged Horror as one of its specials will be summoning eggs and then hatching them – and this in number of players, i.e. 4! That means a lot of new creatures – even every second turn if we are unlucky. So again, the only way to deal with him is to deal quickly 🙂
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
I think that our new companion – Dominik playing already 3rd scenario as Sunkeeper – really got into the game. His style is different from what Kuba G showed and this is good – it enriches our group and knowledge of Gloomhaven but also presents how versatile each character can be.
It seems that we again have a very powerful and mutually-supporting group of adventurers, very well suited for fight against Bosses and other high value monsters and creatures. It is quite possible that this will allow us to get till the end of the game!
The longest of all “semi-finals”, but still fairly easy for our team. If You have a very strong hitter (enriched by Sunkeeper’s blesses) who crits against the boss basically killing it within one round (boss 56 HP and Berserker’s max damage, without rolling modifiers, was about 48), than such bosses are not a big threat. The Winged horror luckilly didn’t have an opportunity to produce eggs and hatch them(first turn was special 1- hatching non-existing eggs, and it got killed in the 2nd). If the boss created 3 eggs in the first round and its AI allowed it to run away/hide/range attack instead attacking us with a melee strike, while saavases also create demons, the easy boss kill could easily turn out ugly, but obviously it didin’t. Sadly either our team is too strong and experienced in GH (quite possible) or those end scenarios look way easier (therefore less challenging and fun) than early/middle ones. Less map tiles and monsters mean less cards burned and more strong abilities remain left for the boss, who get smacked by 3-4 characters each round and even without boss-killers its HP drops quick.
