Our last scenario we finished in astonishing 1.5 turn – the shortest time ever for an adventure deemed by many as the most difficult in whole Gloomhaven adventure. More on this here: #48 Shadow Weald. We thought – it is going so well in our group with all those end-of-the game scenarios that we decided to continue with them. We joked that we have 3 semifinals to play 🙂 and decided to take on the second one. Let us see how it went!

A reminder about a very versatile composition of our team:

me – playing level 8 Sawbone

Kuba G – playing level 8 Berserker

Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster

Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper

Another “kill the Boss” scenario, but this time before we can get to him we would need to clean couple of rooms. And he will have a very specific abilities:

That Winged Horror as one of its specials will be summoning eggs and then hatching them – and this in number of players, i.e. 4! That means a lot of new creatures – even every second turn if we are unlucky. So again, the only way to deal with him is to deal quickly 🙂

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

Much longer scenario than earlier boss game. That Night Daemons can be very quick while Savaas are versatile enemies, capable of summoning other Daemons.

We rushed through Night Daemons pretty quickly – Saaavas was also not a problem. My Sawbone level 9 card, allowing to instantly kill enemy with 10 hits proved to be invaluable against very high HP enemies.

We faced even more Daemons in second room. Especially the Wind ones – with long range – were problematic. But my Sawbone’s second favorite card – instant kill of ANY enemy (except bosses ) – quickly allowed us to get rid of the most dangerous elite one.

We charged inside the last room and found the disgusting & hideous creatures.

The long spear again played its role…

…as well as Glass Hammer, which with Bless killed the monster instantly!

The death and destruction brought by our group to the Daemons Den – second end-of-game boss killed!

Summary

I think that our new companion – Dominik playing already 3rd scenario as Sunkeeper – really got into the game. His style is different from what Kuba G showed and this is good – it enriches our group and knowledge of Gloomhaven but also presents how versatile each character can be.

It seems that we again have a very powerful and mutually-supporting group of adventurers, very well suited for fight against Bosses and other high value monsters and creatures. It is quite possible that this will allow us to get till the end of the game!