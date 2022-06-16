About game plus historical detail:

Star Wars: Rebellion is a board game of conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for two to four players. I played two-opponents variant and it seems to me this is the most interesting option. In Rebellion, you control the entire Galactic Empire or the fledgling Rebel Alliance . You must command starships, account for troop movements, and rally systems to your cause. Given the differences between the Empire and Rebel Alliance, each side has distinct victory conditions, and you’ll need to adjust your play style depending on who you represent

The game is featuring more than 150 plastic miniatures – a true feast for mini-lovers – and has two game boards that account for thirty-two of the Star Wars galaxy’s most notable systems. With this we can safely say that Rebellion features a scope that is as large and sweeping as any Star Wars game before it. Still, the game remains intensely personal, cinematic, and heroic. As much as your success depends upon the strength of your starships, vehicles, and troops, it depends upon the individual efforts of such notable characters as Leia Organa, Mon Mothma, Grand Moff Tarkin, and Emperor Palpatine. Plus a great deal of cunning, bluffing, forward planning and oftentimes – scarifying your forces. The secret missions your leaders may attempt will evoke many of the most inspiring moments from the classic trilogy – again, a very thematic element. You might send Luke Skywalker to receive Jedi training on Dagobah or have Darth Vader spring a trap that freezes Han Solo in carbonite. Would you stand-up to the task and manage to prevail against odds, leading the Empire or Rebels to victory over the determined enemy forces?