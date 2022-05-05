We are joking in our Gloomhaven group that this game has 3 semifinals 🙂 We tackled already #48 Shadow Weald and #46 Nightmare Peak – not necessarily chronologically, but that suited us, especially as we were bringing Dominik up to speed with those. Today – if things go right – we would complete the final one which will open the path to… End The Corruption!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide, #19 Forgotten Crypt (#2), #48 Shadow Weald, #46 Nightmare Peak, #47 Lair of Unseeing Eye
A reminder about a very versatile composition of our team – I finally reached level 9 in previous scenario!
- me – playing level 9 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 8 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 8 Quartermaster
- Dominik – playing level 7 Sunkeeper
Of course the scenario leading to final arch-enemy will feature one more boss! Still, before getting to him we would need to clean one room full of Lurkers. And then face such a nasty creature – just check its Special 1 and Special 2:
The Sightless Eye not only has a powerful area attack – with range three enough to hit our whole team. It also – with each Special – summons Deep Terrors, pretty formidable enemies. So again, the only way to deal with him is to deal quickly 🙂
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
We have played on a Very Hard difficulty level but the composition of the group was so good that we really had no problem in dealing with the enemies. Berserker and Sawbone were dealing damage, the latter also healing; Sunkeeper was a fantastic tank sometimes playing role of support. Of course, our main support was Quartermaster but in essence each of our character – maybe with exception of Berserker – were very versatile. We truly hoped that such squad will be enough for the last battle! Which we planned to test immediately…