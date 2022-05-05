We are joking in our Gloomhaven group that this game has 3 semifinals 🙂 We tackled already #48 Shadow Weald and #46 Nightmare Peak – not necessarily chronologically, but that suited us, especially as we were bringing Dominik up to speed with those. Today – if things go right – we would complete the final one which will open the path to… End The Corruption!

A reminder about a very versatile composition of our team – I finally reached level 9 in previous scenario!

me – playing level 9 Sawbone

Kuba G – playing level 8 Berserker

Kuba J – playing level 8 Quartermaster

Dominik – playing level 7 Sunkeeper

Of course the scenario leading to final arch-enemy will feature one more boss! Still, before getting to him we would need to clean one room full of Lurkers. And then face such a nasty creature – just check its Special 1 and Special 2:

The Sightless Eye not only has a powerful area attack – with range three enough to hit our whole team. It also – with each Special – summons Deep Terrors, pretty formidable enemies. So again, the only way to deal with him is to deal quickly 🙂

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

Not a long scenario – just two rooms. First filled with deadly Lurkers – many of them Elite. .

But that confined space of initial corridor works to our advantage. We are able to channel enemy attacks properly, with all sides greatly supporting each other. At some point in time that results in “coin chasing” rather than fighting enemies!

Finally, all Lurkers are done for. A turn to rest, debuff , prepare attack and… .

…charge inside the room full of disgusting creatures. 3 Terrors, 3 Harrowers and Boss – a some of us said, there will be a lot of opponents to target!

My Level 9 card – move and Muddle / Poison / Wound all adjacent enemies – really shinned here. We again had some problems with Berserker positioning himself for the kill…

…but when it finally come, it obliterated the monster immediately!

Wow, that was quicker than we expected. But we really did not complain!

Summary

We have played on a Very Hard difficulty level but the composition of the group was so good that we really had no problem in dealing with the enemies. Berserker and Sawbone were dealing damage, the latter also healing; Sunkeeper was a fantastic tank sometimes playing role of support. Of course, our main support was Quartermaster but in essence each of our character – maybe with exception of Berserker – were very versatile. We truly hoped that such squad will be enough for the last battle! Which we planned to test immediately…