That was another week and another adventure in the world of Gloomhaven. This time we played in three (as Konrad was unavailable). We decided to come back to our mountain trip and chosen #24 Echo Chamber scenario.

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: 
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Elements, #24 Echo Chamber

Our team composition was following:

  • me – playing level 7 Scoundrel
  • Kuba J – playing level 6 Soothsinger
  • Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper

We were playing – for the second time – on a Very Hard difficulty. That meant scenario on Level 6 – a real challenge. But also much bigger gain as far as experience and gold is concerned.

24EchoChamber

If you look at the scenario goal – just open all the fog (=door) tiles – that sounds like not a particularly difficult adventure. Well, guess what – the map was very large, with 6 rooms all fully packed with monsters. We were feeling a little uneasy and remarks about failure were hanging in the air. However, a good challenge is a tough challenge thus we decided to try – you never know, we overcome worse odds 🙂

IMG_8139
An overview of the scenario – 6 rooms, 8 fog tiles to uncover.
IMG_8138
Already in the room one we had a pretty decent opponents – drakes are always very tough, they inflict wound and can move very quickly. Oozes have tendency to multiple… which we will see!
IMG_8142
My Scoundrel immediately started to play with poison bonus and enemies were being wiped out one by one. But it was slow and tedious process thus…
IMG_8143
…we decided to open second room while one Ooze was still alive. The idea was – quite correctly – not to kill all the monsters, but plan for a long run to win in a swift 1-2 turns sprint.
IMG_8145
And Oozes did not disappointed us – instead of chasing and attacking they were multiplying. Look above – there was one Ooze, now there are four!
IMG_8147
Ok, so it is time to go further. Two rooms cleaned, ready for a sprint. A standard duet – my Scoundrel and Kuba’s Sunkeeper will storm next room.
IMG_8149
The situation before final moments of the game. Scoundrel is positioned to open all fog tiles in the bottom – with jump and invisibility. Sunkeeper will open the two next to him and Bard – well, he will…
IMG_8150
… open one last fog tile and then gloriously die, torn to pieces by a Drake!
IMG_8154
Scoundrel can be a very quick character – but in this scenario she was also very unfortunate. I had drawn null / curse four times. Good that it did not impact the final outcome but anyhow was depressing…
IMG_8156
Last, brief look on the map – we succeeded but paying high price – both Bard and Sunkeeper were exhausted, the corridors were swarming with enemies but we managed to open all the fog tiles which in the end activated primeval voice, destroying all the opponents.

That was a real fun – playing on Very Hard is a challenge, we were constantly at the verge of loosing completely but succeeded second time in a row. Our team is getting used to that difficulty and I think will continue on it further.