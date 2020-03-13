That was another week and another adventure in the world of Gloomhaven. This time we played in three (as Konrad was unavailable). We decided to come back to our mountain trip and chosen #24 Echo Chamber scenario.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Elements, #24 Echo Chamber
Our team composition was following:
- me – playing level 7 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 6 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper
We were playing – for the second time – on a Very Hard difficulty. That meant scenario on Level 6 – a real challenge. But also much bigger gain as far as experience and gold is concerned.
If you look at the scenario goal – just open all the fog (=door) tiles – that sounds like not a particularly difficult adventure. Well, guess what – the map was very large, with 6 rooms all fully packed with monsters. We were feeling a little uneasy and remarks about failure were hanging in the air. However, a good challenge is a tough challenge thus we decided to try – you never know, we overcome worse odds 🙂
That was a real fun – playing on Very Hard is a challenge, we were constantly at the verge of loosing completely but succeeded second time in a row. Our team is getting used to that difficulty and I think will continue on it further.
Bard card spoiler! After unlucky road event the first turn in the 1st chamber was also the worst possible. We hoped drakes will attack us, instead they stood still and just prepared for another round(shield + strenghten). In another round drakes attacked, Sunkeeper instead moving used card to allow me doing an attack – so i did, and picked my best +4(!) modifier, a dragon got really hurt. Then thanks to lvl 6 card from my deck i could stun 2 (this time) dragons and educed risk of getting hits from them. In the next round i burned a card that allowed stun all in range 3 (drakes and all oozes that managed to multiply earlier, now we had 7 creatures on board). In another round i used another great card that allowed giving bless to all partners in range 3, and cursing all monsters in range 3 (i think i’ve added 5-6 curses to monster deck in one action!). That crowd controll allowed us slow kills and surviving the room with just a little damage. We’ve left a single ooze in room, and i thought i’ll finish it later, but after we saw 4(by my mistake with setup we faced there 2 elites instead just one) heavily shielded(3-4 shield) ranged units i’ve decided to help guys in room(f.e. i picked bless with my base 4 strenght attack), having that many ranged and very mobile night demons and rushing forward wouldn’t be wise . Due to that decision after 2 multiplications Oozes started to target me and i was forced to burn cards quick to prevent damage. With remaining 1-2 rounds only i decided i’ll open room(if Oozes were too slow to kill me before my turn) and where i meet my glorious end . Interesting scenario, as all where the aim wasn’t to kill all monsters(here-there would be no such chance at this difficulty). Good we had Scoundrel who can move 17 tiles in 2 turns and get invisbility. If we didn’t have that kind of a runner the scenario would be much more difficult and chance for the treasure would be very little. Konrad, where were you, or maybe You were the voice that has been talking to us in the chamber? 🙂
