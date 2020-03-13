That was another week and another adventure in the world of Gloomhaven. This time we played in three (as Konrad was unavailable). We decided to come back to our mountain trip and chosen #24 Echo Chamber scenario.

Our team composition was following:

me – playing level 7 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 6 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 7 Sunkeeper

We were playing – for the second time – on a Very Hard difficulty. That meant scenario on Level 6 – a real challenge. But also much bigger gain as far as experience and gold is concerned.

If you look at the scenario goal – just open all the fog (=door) tiles – that sounds like not a particularly difficult adventure. Well, guess what – the map was very large, with 6 rooms all fully packed with monsters. We were feeling a little uneasy and remarks about failure were hanging in the air. However, a good challenge is a tough challenge thus we decided to try – you never know, we overcome worse odds 🙂

That was a real fun – playing on Very Hard is a challenge, we were constantly at the verge of loosing completely but succeeded second time in a row. Our team is getting used to that difficulty and I think will continue on it further.