We continue our adventure in Gloomhaven world with four players – and focus more on side quests, so to get enough knowledge of our new characters (three of us just retired) as well as giving enough time to new player – Konrad – to familiarize with Gloomhaven and Mindthief. Still, we all are aware of our Personal Goals so we choose the missions carefully.
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Elements
As for the exact composition of our team, it is pretty balanced – both from level perspective as well as played role – we have a tank (Sunkepeer), a support (Bard) and the two damage-dealers (Scoundrel and Mindthief):
- me – playing level 6 Scoundrel
- Kuba J – playing level 5 Soothsinger
- Kuba G – playing level 6 Sunkeeper
- Konrad – for the first time playing level 5 Mindthief
And the scenario was:
So far, we usually played on hard difficulty level – but that evening we tried very hard. That will be a challenge, especially having in mind we need to clear three large rooms with boss at the end. Let us see how it went!
That was incredible scenario – and fantastic result! We should try more Very Hard!
That was Konrad’s Mintdtheif 2nd scenario(after #22), not the first, but we can say the first of new Him, as He did some corrections after his debut. I was frightened of the first room, 6 demons that can use elements that are always present(unless we burn them before their action), but proper use of skills, my songs and crowd controll (not all monsters could target us due to lack of space , some have been debuffed) and it went fine. My bard ad huge problem to catch up with guys, but luckilly i could help them with songs without moving much , as after we opened 2nd room those golems were quite hard to kill and i slowly moved forward. We’ve helped us bit too much there with talking and Artillery traits, but i don’t think that would change the result. Sunkeeper’s ability to take hits is really impressive, all monsters kept targetting him and he never even moved below half. I was conecrned about the final room, as if guys didn’t help Sunkeeper by steping on traps, it would take 4 rounds to move to room whic h was 3-4 tiles away(in straight line) – lack of jump abaility is painful ;). DIsaring traps was a good oportunity for guys to take the long rest, during which i’ve managed to join them and even open the final room as first. I didn’t ran away, just played march songs to boost morale of our team. I wanted to be close and take part in killing him, not just staying away like a coward 😉
