We continue our adventure in Gloomhaven world with four players – and focus more on side quests, so to get enough knowledge of our new characters (three of us just retired) as well as giving enough time to new player – Konrad – to familiarize with Gloomhaven and Mindthief. Still, we all are aware of our Personal Goals so we choose the missions carefully.

As for the exact composition of our team, it is pretty balanced – both from level perspective as well as played role – we have a tank (Sunkepeer), a support (Bard) and the two damage-dealers (Scoundrel and Mindthief):

me – playing level 6 Scoundrel

Kuba J – playing level 5 Soothsinger

Kuba G – playing level 6 Sunkeeper

Konrad – for the first time playing level 5 Mindthief

And the scenario was:

So far, we usually played on hard difficulty level – but that evening we tried very hard. That will be a challenge, especially having in mind we need to clear three large rooms with boss at the end. Let us see how it went!

That was incredible scenario – and fantastic result! We should try more Very Hard!