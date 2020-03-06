We continue our adventure in Gloomhaven world with four players – and focus more on side quests, so to get enough knowledge of our new characters (three of us just retired) as well as giving enough time to new player – Konrad – to familiarize with Gloomhaven and Mindthief. Still, we all are aware of our Personal Goals so we choose the missions carefully.

As for the exact composition of our team, it is pretty balanced – both from level perspective as well as played role – we have a tank (Sunkepeer), a support (Bard) and the two damage-dealers (Scoundrel and Mindthief):

  • me – playing level 6 Scoundrel
  • Kuba J – playing level 5 Soothsinger
  • Kuba G – playing level 6 Sunkeeper
  • Konrad – for the first time playing level 5 Mindthief

And the scenario was:

So far, we usually played on hard difficulty level – but that evening we tried very hard. That will be a challenge, especially having in mind we need to clear three large rooms with boss at the end. Let us see how it went!

Large scenario in front of us – 3 packed rooms!
The first challenge is get rid of 6 daemons – not an easy task. But we have Sun and Dark every turn so we can utilize them to our benefit (but enemies too…)
That went surprisingly well – but not very quick (like 5 rounds). Our special abilities helped a lot, tank did a great job but will we have enough time?
Ready, steady go – usual duet opening new rooms – Kuba (Sunkeeper) and me (Scoundrel).
Oh shit! We did not expect such an introduction! 3 Golems, two elite Artillery pieces. That will need some thinking and preparation (actually, we did definitely too much talking here…)
De-buffing the Golems, and killing one outright helped a lot – we managed to kill them pretty quickly while being bombarded by Artillery.
Finally the range enemies also were dispatched and then we had – with our own hands – to disarm 3 traps as Sunkeeper was lacking the jump ability…
Our fantastic group ready to enter the last room!
Oh Shit – again – a most surprising welcome party – our Bard will run away screaming and waving his hands!
So we start clearing the room – we focus only on boss, as killing him finishes the scenario. My Scoundrel manages to do 28 HP damage with one hit, then we use the statues and the Colorless is pretty quickly killed.
We did it. Really? Yes! Very hard scenario, with four players, pack of elite enemies and we achieved the goal. Great play!

That was incredible scenario – and fantastic result! We should try more Very Hard!