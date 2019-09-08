After two months of break – caused mainly by holidays and multiple trips we had – we come back to the Gloomhaven table. That September evening will be remembered for a long time in our group. Not only we played one of the most interesting and ground-breaking scenarios as far as the game story is concerned but also one of our characters decided to retire!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum
That was our 15th meeting with Gloomhaven and scenario which I have in mind was:
Do you see the goal? Yep, our initial employer is now our arch-enemy which we finally found and will be able to dispatch! What follows below will be the photo-session report of our adventure.
We are playing in following set-up:
- me – playing Brute – currently level 7
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 6
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6
After Action Report
Well-deserved retirement
Brute always longed for large, dangerous and exciting creatures – he always dreamed about the day when he not only see a Dragon but would slay one. And the day has come – he dispatched four bosses in world of Gloomhaven and decided that is enough for him – time to retire…
Yes, I fulfilled my goal. That was a long, 15 scenarios journey during which my character gained 7th level. We created great team with other two fellow companions (Tinkerer and Spellweaver) and had many interesting strategies and solutions for possible situations worked out.
We all will miss that bulky guy, who always charged first into the room, absorbing tons of hits and creating carnage. I will have to choose a new companion – I had possibility to use Doom / Angry Face – which was unlocked by my goal card:
Now a decision before me – to use one of starting character, Doom or maybe Sunkeeper, unlocked thanks to reputation? We shall see…
Glad we’ve finally managed to meet and play, that was a very long break. Preparations for the battle were not easy, as Spellweaver i had to decide whether i plan to jump to small room for the potential treasure or focus on damage. There were many strong creatures along the way to kill, so reducing damge was risky, but we felt strong enough and we’ve decided i should try to get the treasure(after all we didn’t have time to get the treasure). That would be much more difficult scenario if the AI of Jekserach was at least at medium level. At the beggining of the 3rd turn in final room we felt hopeless(like few times in earlier scenarios where we thought it’s over, and we start again) . Due to stupid move (but required by combat goal card) the entrance had been blocked by single skeleton for three turns so all enemies inside room didn’t move, so we couldn’t aim jekserach. Jekserach has been summoning like crazy and after 2 rounds she stood in very safe triangle formation with her defenders as on photo. If she remained there for 1-2 turns more, we would die or at least get exhausted, but Jekserah decided she wants to engage us and left defenders behind and hit our Brute who luckilly entered the room round before. After next turn(or two?) she got killed, as we all targeted her with strong attacks, some with crits(2x damage). We’ve been quite lucky with the cultists who didn’t spawn too many bones, lucky that i’ve been creating light essence which caused that night demons have been getting curses for the monster deck, and very lucky that AI of that boss was so terribly low, exposing to hits(even with solid 45 HP – we did lvl 5 scenario) was the dumbest move in Gloomhaven we’ve seen so far. Good scenario , it looks we’re not scared by Jekserach final words and we will follow her path. I’m quite scared how will our team look like in the next scenario, Michal has a difficult choice, both characters are interesting. I belive Michal is more inclined to change someting and instead another tank like Sunkeeper he would rahter pick the Doom, but that choice would leave our team with 3 ranged attackers , without melee/tank . I don’t want to force Michal to pick Sunkeeper, if he feels he will have more fun with the Doom, let he use him . Some scenarios may be bit more challenging, and none of us likes when game is too easy 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, and happy retirement to the Brute!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! That really makes me eager for new scenarios!
LikeLike