After two months of break – caused mainly by holidays and multiple trips we had – we come back to the Gloomhaven table. That September evening will be remembered for a long time in our group. Not only we played one of the most interesting and ground-breaking scenarios as far as the game story is concerned but also one of our characters decided to retire!

That was our 15th meeting with Gloomhaven and scenario which I have in mind was:

Do you see the goal? Yep, our initial employer is now our arch-enemy which we finally found and will be able to dispatch! What follows below will be the photo-session report of our adventure.

We are playing in following set-up:

me – playing Brute – currently level 7

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 6

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6

After Action Report

Well-deserved retirement

Brute always longed for large, dangerous and exciting creatures – he always dreamed about the day when he not only see a Dragon but would slay one. And the day has come – he dispatched four bosses in world of Gloomhaven and decided that is enough for him – time to retire…

Yes, I fulfilled my goal. That was a long, 15 scenarios journey during which my character gained 7th level. We created great team with other two fellow companions (Tinkerer and Spellweaver) and had many interesting strategies and solutions for possible situations worked out.

We all will miss that bulky guy, who always charged first into the room, absorbing tons of hits and creating carnage. I will have to choose a new companion – I had possibility to use Doom / Angry Face – which was unlocked by my goal card:

Now a decision before me – to use one of starting character, Doom or maybe Sunkeeper, unlocked thanks to reputation? We shall see…

