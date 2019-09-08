After two months of break – caused mainly by holidays and multiple trips we had – we come back to the Gloomhaven table. That September evening will be remembered for a long time in our group. Not only we played one of the most interesting and ground-breaking scenarios as far as the game story is concerned but also one of our characters decided to retire!

Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum

That was our 15th meeting with Gloomhaven and scenario which I have in mind was:

01

Do you see the goal? Yep, our initial employer is now our arch-enemy which we finally found and will be able to dispatch! What follows below will be the photo-session report of our adventure.

We are playing in following set-up:

  • me – playing Brute – currently level 7
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 6
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 6

After Action Report

IMG_6424
To get to Jekserah we will have to go through some of their minions. Living Bones and Cultists are bread-and-butter of our campaign and meeting them in company of our previous employer was not a surprise.
IMG_6427
As you can see, there is plenty of rooms in front of us in that scenario which means we need to cleverly manage our hand-of-cards – we will have a boss to deal with in the end…
IMG_6428
In first room, before Cultists will do too much damage (read=summon many Living Bones) we hit them hard and stun most of the group. Then we kill them all.
IMG_6429
Second room is more difficult then the first one – Night Demons are sneaky creatures, and you fight them always at disadvantage.
IMG_6432
Finally we get to the last room. Jekserah and 4 undead – should be fine. Well wait, she is starting to summon creatures and immediately we have another four… How to cope with her?
IMG_6433
Evidently, by baiting her out. She moves in front of the line, hits us but then we have her in our range. The killing-spree starts and we are wining!

Well-deserved retirement

Brute always longed for large, dangerous and exciting creatures – he always dreamed about the day when he not only see a Dragon but would slay one. And the day has come – he dispatched four bosses in world of Gloomhaven and decided that is enough for him – time to retire…

IMG_6425
My level 7 Brute

Yes, I fulfilled my goal. That was a long, 15 scenarios journey during which my character gained 7th level. We created great team with other two fellow companions (Tinkerer and Spellweaver) and had many interesting strategies and solutions for possible situations worked out.

IMG_6426
Brute’s final hand

We all will miss that bulky guy, who always charged first into the room, absorbing tons of hits and creating carnage. I will have to choose a new companion – I had possibility to use Doom / Angry Face – which was unlocked by my goal card:

IMG_6436
Doom is completely different type of play in comparison to Brute. How will he fit into the team?

Now a decision before me – to use one of starting character, Doom or maybe Sunkeeper, unlocked thanks to reputation? We shall see…

