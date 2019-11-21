In continuation to the last week’s post (#13 Temple of the Seer) today I present second scenario which we managed to play on that evening. This time the idea was to focus on one of the three scenarios we unlocked once Jekserah was dispatched. The choice was made and we journeyed into the mountains, to check rumors about some large flying creatures spotted there recently. Dragons you may ask? Let us see!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass
Our company has not change and we still do not have classic tank – Tinkerer does the job 🙂 Also, my Doomstalker slowly catches-up with the rest of the team; on top of this, Spellweaver acquired level 8 – so close to the maximum!
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 4
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8 (recently acquired)
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7
Without further ado, let us move to the session report.
Well, that was another pretty straightforward scenario – but it is important to remember, we play on hard difficulty (+1 level for scenario and monsters). No Dragons yet, but this story line has a continuation. For the next session we would probably focus on some large, difficult and complicated adventure – the trauma after two unsuccessful attempts of #28 Outer Ritual Chamber is slowly disappearing.
The second room took few turns, besides easy(with piercing bow and googles) living spirits there were also some guards, but yeah, pretty straightforward and we didn’t need to think much, just acted and we finished quick without taking proper screenshot 😉 In the last room my (Spellweaver’s) upgraded mystic ally did great job, he had 3 chances to attack and each time it picked the “cancel hit” modifer , at least i earned 2 exp 😉 . As long as we can keep monster on distance no harm can be done to us, this time we took little hits , but tank wasn’t required 😉
