In continuation to the last week’s post (#13 Temple of the Seer) today I present second scenario which we managed to play on that evening. This time the idea was to focus on one of the three scenarios we unlocked once Jekserah was dispatched. The choice was made and we journeyed into the mountains, to check rumors about some large flying creatures spotted there recently. Dragons you may ask? Let us see!

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass

16.PNG

Our company has not change and we still do not have classic tank – Tinkerer does the job 🙂 Also, my Doomstalker slowly catches-up with the rest of the team; on top of this, Spellweaver acquired level 8 – so close to the maximum!

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 4
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 8 (recently acquired)
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7

Without further ado, let us move to the session report.

IMG_6859
Four rooms, but rather small – enough to fit with another scenario in one evening (click to enlarge)
IMG_6861
The problem with the first area was that all enemies were close and they were really powerful (click to enlarge)
IMG_6863
Still our disarm / wound / poison / Doom managed to incapacitate most of monsters before they were able to deal a lot of damage (click to enlarge)
IMG_6864
The second room (with Living Spirits) we stormed so quickly (thanks to Piercing Bow) that I even did not manage to take a picture.. (click to enlarge)
IMG_6865
In the last one we had some hesitation about strategy to use (click to enlarge)
IMG_6866
So after some range attacks to soften a bit the enemy we stormed the cave. Sometimes simplest solutions are the best (click to enlarge)

Well, that was another pretty straightforward scenario – but it is important to remember, we play on hard difficulty (+1 level for scenario and monsters). No Dragons yet, but this story line has a continuation. For the next session we would probably focus on some large, difficult and complicated adventure – the trauma after two unsuccessful attempts of #28 Outer Ritual Chamber is slowly disappearing.