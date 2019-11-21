In continuation to the last week’s post (#13 Temple of the Seer) today I present second scenario which we managed to play on that evening. This time the idea was to focus on one of the three scenarios we unlocked once Jekserah was dispatched. The choice was made and we journeyed into the mountains, to check rumors about some large flying creatures spotted there recently. Dragons you may ask? Let us see!

Our company has not change and we still do not have classic tank – Tinkerer does the job 🙂 Also, my Doomstalker slowly catches-up with the rest of the team; on top of this, Spellweaver acquired level 8 – so close to the maximum!

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 4

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8 (recently acquired)

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 7

Without further ado, let us move to the session report.

Well, that was another pretty straightforward scenario – but it is important to remember, we play on hard difficulty (+1 level for scenario and monsters). No Dragons yet, but this story line has a continuation. For the next session we would probably focus on some large, difficult and complicated adventure – the trauma after two unsuccessful attempts of #28 Outer Ritual Chamber is slowly disappearing.