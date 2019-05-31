Our Gloomhaven Campaign: Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4 Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
Have you read already my last Gloomhaven Campaign post, where we faced Prime Demon? If not, I strongly encourage you! After that EPIC battle we all had to rest in the City but also it was time for Spell-weaver and Tinkerer to move to LEVEL 4:
- me – playing Brute – currently level 4
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – just acquired level 4
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 4
Our team has now pretty decent, balanced experience and was ready to take on new mission – for mysterious enchanter who required us to retrieve the Orb of Magic form some deep dungeons, crawling with Living Bones, Cultists, etc. Sounds like a fun!
Below photo-session report from our game:
That was interesting but standard scenario. However, the next one which was opened by it would be completely different! Session report soon!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign: Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4 Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
Advertisements
good timing with use of one-time-use items by Brute(stun-hammer) and -Tinkerer (piercing bow) in the first room allowed cleaning it quick, 2nd room pretty normal, quite heavy targets but aerial attacks were quite effiecient and we cleaned it without much problem. The final room – wow, it was the first time when our brute didn’t use his run+hit action, just backed off a bit when he saw what’s waiting for him inside. After that creatures moved towards him, but not all could attack due to range problem, all his shields and protections got used pretty quick. at the end of a round i did a big jump to the tresure and recovered lost cards(reviving ether). I was prepared for the next round (hidden under invisibility cloak) could use AOE attacks against heavily shiedled ranged units (4 in the room). unfortunatelly my AOE was slow, and i was affraid that brute may not survive till i launch my attack and finish off opponents. When i finally moved with a single action i killed 3 targets ( my standard combo : piercing bow + googles), i could have killed 4 targets, but i took more versatile(in case enemies moved awayand disperse ), but bit weaker action instead . Never before any of us had a chance to kill 4 or more in one action, i’ve had 3s few times, but never more, well maybe some other day, i really miss that opportunity.
LikeLike