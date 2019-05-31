Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14

Have you read already my last Gloomhaven Campaign post, where we faced Prime Demon? If not, I strongly encourage you! After that EPIC battle we all had to rest in the City but also it was time for Spell-weaver and Tinkerer to move to LEVEL 4:

  • me – playing Brute – currently level 4
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – just acquired level 4
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 4

Our team has now pretty decent, balanced experience and was ready to take on new mission – for mysterious enchanter who required us to retrieve the Orb of Magic form some deep dungeons, crawling with Living Bones, Cultists, etc. Sounds like a fun!

Gloom_14_02.PNG

Below photo-session report from our game:

Gloom_14_03
The initial room was pretty densely packed with Hounds and Living Spirits; seems like a hard fight already at the beginning.
Gloom_14_04
All in all we had 3 rooms full of frozen ground; they are relatively long but there were scenarios with twice as much spaces so we should be relatively safe with time needed to clear.
Gloom_14_05
Having so many enemies in first room, I decided to use Hammer plus special ability of my attack – Mauled; that helped significantly in first round…
Gloom_14_06
…and allowed for full clean-up of the room in second round; that was tremendous achievement – so fast, no losses and we are ready to progress!
Gloom_14_07
Second room – less monsters but much more powerful! 4 Frost Demons!
Gloom_14_08
Still, accumulated attack of our three characters wipes out the room; so far so good – not so much challenge. 
Gloom_14_09
Wow! Third room is roaming with the powerful beasts but as always, major attacks which cause cards to go to LOST are saved for that. And they work miracles!
Gloom_14_10
All monsters dead, treasury recovered, Enchanter happy and another interesting mission opened!

That was interesting but standard scenario. However, the next one which was opened by it would be completely different! Session report soon!

Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
Advertisements