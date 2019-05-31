Have you read already my last Gloomhaven Campaign post, where we faced Prime Demon? If not, I strongly encourage you! After that EPIC battle we all had to rest in the City but also it was time for Spell-weaver and Tinkerer to move to LEVEL 4:

me – playing Brute – currently level 4

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – just acquired level 4

– just acquired level 4 Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – just acquired level 4

Our team has now pretty decent, balanced experience and was ready to take on new mission – for mysterious enchanter who required us to retrieve the Orb of Magic form some deep dungeons, crawling with Living Bones, Cultists, etc. Sounds like a fun!

Below photo-session report from our game:

That was interesting but standard scenario. However, the next one which was opened by it would be completely different! Session report soon!

