Change is the only sure thing which will stay with us. Our Gloomhaven group went already through couple of such shifts. First, we played in team of 3, with me, Kuba G and Kuba J. Then Konrad joined us for nine scenarios – he wanted to check how this BGG #1 game plays out. And recently, after Konrad decided he get enough of Gloomhaven, Dominik become part of our merry company.
There was a lot of discussion with which character he should / would like to start. In the end, after some debates he went for a super-tank – that is Sunkeeper!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb, #38 Slave Pens, #39 Treacherous Divide, #19 Forgotten Crypt (#2)
So our squad again got a very versatile composition:
- me – playing level 8 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster
- Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper
For this introductory to Dominik scenario we decided to play again #19 Forgotten Crypt – Kuba G. has retirement goal connected to this. This is one of those completely crazy types of scenarios with Hail. We had to escort enchanter to the altar through five long rooms – she was moving 2 hexes toward goal each turn with initiative 99 – opening doors, approaching monsters, disregarding everything. And we were obliged to keep her alive! That would be fun – make sure you kill monster as fast as possible so she does not get in harm’s way.
After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).
Summary
That was a good introduction for Dominik – he pretty quickly grasped all the rules, mechanics and nuances. Usually once you play, Gloomhaven clicks out pretty quickly. We decided on pretty low (as for us) level of scenario – Normal, so there was truly no doubt at any point that it will finish ok. After this, our new companion had a plan to thoroughly analyze his character and lead him slightly differently than what Kuba G did in the past. But this is story for another time.