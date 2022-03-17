Change is the only sure thing which will stay with us. Our Gloomhaven group went already through couple of such shifts. First, we played in team of 3, with me, Kuba G and Kuba J. Then Konrad joined us for nine scenarios – he wanted to check how this BGG #1 game plays out. And recently, after Konrad decided he get enough of Gloomhaven, Dominik become part of our merry company.

There was a lot of discussion with which character he should / would like to start. In the end, after some debates he went for a super-tank – that is Sunkeeper!

So our squad again got a very versatile composition:

me – playing level 8 Sawbone

Kuba G – playing level 7 Berserker

Kuba J – playing level 7 Quartermaster

Dominik – playing level 6 Sunkeeper

For this introductory to Dominik scenario we decided to play again #19 Forgotten Crypt – Kuba G. has retirement goal connected to this. This is one of those completely crazy types of scenarios with Hail. We had to escort enchanter to the altar through five long rooms – she was moving 2 hexes toward goal each turn with initiative 99 – opening doors, approaching monsters, disregarding everything. And we were obliged to keep her alive! That would be fun – make sure you kill monster as fast as possible so she does not get in harm’s way.

After this intro, let me invite you to picture-rich session report. Enjoy! (you can click on every picture to enlarge it).

This is indeed pretty large and long scenario – 5 rooms ! And all those mysterious letters – the description did not mention it…

Our group and Enchanter in the first room. We had to take care of cultists before they summon tons of Living Bones (like they did in Scenario#4 Crypt of the Damned )

We managed to relatively quickly clear Room 1, keeping Hail at bay. In second area Kuba J and his Quartermaster really shined, using powerful Area Attack, enhanced with special potions and other stuff. Piercing bow was necessary for high-shield Living Spirits.

Ok, time for Room 3. But wait, what? Enemies started to appear BEHIND us, in already cleared Room 1 – and these were Cultists who immediately started to spawn Living Bones. The fun was about to start!

Every time we opened new room, more and more enemies was spawning in the areas which we deemed safe. So the quick dash to final Chamber was necessary – above Sun jumping into the crowd of undead!

Situation during last turns – Quartermaster guards the rear, a long line of new enemies visible in Rooms 1, 2 and 3 and the rest of the team fights chamber with Altar.

FInally, Hail reached altar with some special instrument which allows immediately to finish the game with a success!

Summary

That was a good introduction for Dominik – he pretty quickly grasped all the rules, mechanics and nuances. Usually once you play, Gloomhaven clicks out pretty quickly. We decided on pretty low (as for us) level of scenario – Normal, so there was truly no doubt at any point that it will finish ok. After this, our new companion had a plan to thoroughly analyze his character and lead him slightly differently than what Kuba G did in the past. But this is story for another time.