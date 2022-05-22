It is already some time since the Conquest & Consequence was published and after couple of sessions with that game I think I am able to share my First Impressions. Why not full review? I think the game is too deep, with so many possibilities and scenarios unfolding, that I need more time with that position before formulating final opinion. In below article I will share some information about that title, session report from one of our meetings as well as the impressions. Enjoy!
The Game
Conquest and Consequence brings the well-known Triumph & Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like T&T, it is designed for three players, maintaining the three-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system. Truly, a dedicated, balanced and intriguing game for a 3 players is a rarity!
So who are the sides?:
- Militarist Japan, the first Asian power to modernize, which seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader.
- The Communist Soviet faction, which is comprised of the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries.
- The Capitalist USA faction, which consists of the United States, the British Empire, and the struggling regime of Nationalist China.
Tons of options in this sandbox game – as indicated above, you really need some time to fully appreciate that game.
Example Sessions
I can always count on my Wargaming buddies. This time we played in following set-up:
- Kuba G being in command of aggressive Japan faction
- Kuba J leading Western Allies (Capitalists)
- and me responsible for Eastern Allies (Communists)
What I am reporting below was actually our first game with that title, but when I publish this we should already have some more games under our belt. Believe me, this is really great and tense design!
As always, you can click on any of below images to enlarge it in the new window.
Set-up
Years 1936-1937
Years 1938-1939
Years 1940-1941
This first session of ours was a great learning experience. Victory conditions – or at least their components – are different for each faction which makes game very interesting but also forces you to control what others are doing. US starts slow but when it reaches its production potential, it is almost impossible to stop. Japanese although strong initially, cannot be everywhere. And somebody has to keep those Communists in check…
First Impressions
Let me now share my initial impressions about the game as a whole:
- there are so many options and so many ways to play this game – a true sandbox experience! I really like that each game unfolds slightly different – last time I had such an experience with Cataclysm game.
- we have a good, balanced game for 3 players. Not so often we are getting such titles so this is worth mentioning.
- rarely ever WWII or even Pacific Theater games put so much stress on one of the most forgotten theaters of war: China. Here, that struggle is depicted in pretty much detail, providing so much needed narrative to the game – and one of key Communist conditions of victory!
- the components are beautiful and usage of blocks – definitely a good choice!
- as for the balance, I need to play more although there are voices it is hard to win as Japan; well, that would be quite historically accurate!
If you would like to learn more about the game, I encourage you to check below Video materials:
- Conquest & Consequence – explained!
- Conquest & Consequence – playing as Japan
- Conquest & Consequence – playing as US
More content will come, stay tuned!
As a blue player i was so scared of the Japanese, i may had many blocks, but usually at very low levels so very weak, also spread out – dificult to build a solid defense. My economy was terrible, i think the Japanese could pick up 2-3 times more resources that could have been spent on techs of military. I had a huge problem to upgrade anything to decent level and focused attacks by the japanese were alsmost impossible to defend. Tried to create some strongholds, but the japanese overwhelemed me. We’ve played chess with Japanese(i was affraid to move out from my part of China, kept defenses against the Japan) and we both missed out opportunity to attack Russians/Maoist while we still could, Michal used solid propaganda resources and fairly easily won.
LikeLiked by 1 person