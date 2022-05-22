It is already some time since the Conquest & Consequence was published and after couple of sessions with that game I think I am able to share my First Impressions. Why not full review? I think the game is too deep, with so many possibilities and scenarios unfolding, that I need more time with that position before formulating final opinion. In below article I will share some information about that title, session report from one of our meetings as well as the impressions. Enjoy!

The Game

Conquest and Consequence brings the well-known Triumph & Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like T&T, it is designed for three players, maintaining the three-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system. Truly, a dedicated, balanced and intriguing game for a 3 players is a rarity!

So who are the sides?:

Militarist Japan , the first Asian power to modernize, which seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader.

, the first Asian power to modernize, which seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader. The Communist Soviet faction, which is comprised of the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries.

and the revolutionaries. The Capitalist USA faction, which consists of the United States , the British Empire , and the struggling regime of Nationalist China .

Tons of options in this sandbox game – as indicated above, you really need some time to fully appreciate that game.

Example Sessions

I can always count on my Wargaming buddies. This time we played in following set-up:

Kuba G being in command of aggressive Japan faction

faction Kuba J leading Western Allies (Capitalists)

and me responsible for Eastern Allies (Communists)

What I am reporting below was actually our first game with that title, but when I publish this we should already have some more games under our belt. Believe me, this is really great and tense design!

As always, you can click on any of below images to enlarge it in the new window.

Set-up

The game set-up. It is only 1936, US is far behind due to its isolationism, Japan is in full militarization mode, Nat China managed to severely maul the Communist China, Communists at a verge of Great Purge and British focus mainly in Europe.

Years 1936-1937

As Comm China in the first two years I managed to gradually recover, Controlling two new areas and starting to spread my partisans.

Japan, historically, attacked China. It was mixed success – Peiping was conquered but losses were significant.

Situation at the end of 1937 (click to enlarge). Mainly time of investments into the Production, technologies and setting the ground for future expansions.

Years 1938-1939

The situation on map seen from Japanese perspective; the mobilization of armies is in full swing, further advances in China mainly supported by diplomatic efforts (slowly) and great diplomatic successes on Indochina peninsula.

Close-up on China – key element in Conquest & Consequence. My power grows rapidly – I also bring some of the USSR forces to the Manchuria border – just to keep pressure…

Situation at the end of 1939 (click to enlarge). Thailand in Japanese hands will be huge problem for Allies. Build up in Truk and Hawaii Island is clearly visible. Still, the situation in China is pretty stable.

Years 1940-1941

Kuba G. decided enough is enough – time for some fight! First, who took care of my partisans in Manchuria.

Then, he declared war on Allies obliterating them with attack on Pearl Harbor!

The British counter-attack in Thailand was repelled…

…while landings in Malaya were a complete success for Imperial Army!

To make things even more disastrous for British, Singapore had been conquered…

Situation at the end of 1941 (click to enlarge). While the war was raging with the full force between the Japanese and Allies, I managed to bid my time with Communist forces and sneak a sudden victory, reaching 25 VPs!

This first session of ours was a great learning experience. Victory conditions – or at least their components – are different for each faction which makes game very interesting but also forces you to control what others are doing. US starts slow but when it reaches its production potential, it is almost impossible to stop. Japanese although strong initially, cannot be everywhere. And somebody has to keep those Communists in check…

First Impressions

Let me now share my initial impressions about the game as a whole:

there are so many options and so many ways to play this game – a true sandbox experience ! I really like that each game unfolds slightly different – last time I had such an experience with Cataclysm game.

! I really like that each game unfolds slightly different – last time I had such an experience with Cataclysm game. we have a good, balanced game for 3 players . Not so often we are getting such titles so this is worth mentioning.

. Not so often we are getting such titles so this is worth mentioning. rarely ever WWII or even Pacific Theater games put so much stress on one of the most forgotten theaters of war: China . Here, that struggle is depicted in pretty much detail, providing so much needed narrative to the game – and one of key Communist conditions of victory!

. Here, that struggle is depicted in pretty much detail, providing so much needed narrative to the game – and one of key Communist conditions of victory! the components are beautiful and usage of blocks – definitely a good choice!

and usage of blocks – definitely a good choice! as for the balance, I need to play more although there are voices it is hard to win as Japan; well, that would be quite historically accurate!

If you would like to learn more about the game, I encourage you to check below Video materials:

More content will come, stay tuned!