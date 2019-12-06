As this time our Gloomhaven meeting was scheduled for mid-week, we decided to play only one but longer scenario. The idea was to – for the first time – to face dragons! It was continuation of the long ago finished scenario #14 Frozen Hollow which allowed us to travel to the Drake’s Nest.
How did it go? Let us say that was not a perfect game-play from our group and we will need to revisit that area once again 😦
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest
First of all, the composition of our adventurous team:
- me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5 (recently acquired)
- Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8
- Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 7
Still without tank but we have very concrete plans to change it already on the next session. More to come!
Below photo-report from that exciting adventure – Dragons, especially in the larger groups, can be really deadly:
Well, that was depressing scenario result but at least we refreshed some rules. We will need to come back here…
I’ll add that at lvl hard , with our high lvls the monster became really tough, our ranged units don’t have much HP to cope with numerous strong creatures in melee positions. We’ve lost because until recently we rarely needed to remember few specific rules (about resting and dealing with removing debuffs/states) and due to that our brave Doomstalker died – he didn’t expect such strong attacks, for sure, but also he had in mind he will short rest and eventually burn cards to cancel attacks (never before we were in danger and to speed up game we did that after our moves, but we can do that at the end of full round), maybe that’s why he didn’t think about healing potion, to get few more HP back. Still with little chance to win scenario we followed, bit unlucky attacks for us(no crits to kill quick) so i’ve burned out fast, but managed to greatly reduce HP of dragons in the small room so Tinkerer had easier job to finish scenario. Poor Tinkerer was forced to do last room solo as we still needed one more kill for the win. The ending was thrilling, one of dragons could kill Tinkerer sooner, but picked cancel hit , later the summon had cancel hit too which saved the dragon. At the end decisive was the final short rest – Tinkerer lost his fastest card and wasn’t able to move before dragons (1HP left, couldn’t change card), if he moved first he would have one own attack and maybe one cannon, so the dragon with 1-2 HP left would probably die giving us a win. Despite bad luck and errors, we ‘ve almost won. Next time scenario should go easier, but for a while we’ll skip it , our Tinkerer said he requires vacations(not retirement) and next time we’ll meet his replacement – a new party member (rather Goldmember).
