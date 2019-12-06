As this time our Gloomhaven meeting was scheduled for mid-week, we decided to play only one but longer scenario. The idea was to – for the first time – to face dragons! It was continuation of the long ago finished scenario #14 Frozen Hollow which allowed us to travel to the Drake’s Nest.

How did it go? Let us say that was not a perfect game-play from our group and we will need to revisit that area once again 😦

First of all, the composition of our adventurous team:

me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5 (recently acquired)

Kuba J – playing Spellweaver – currently level 8

– Kuba G – playing Tinkerer – currently level 7

Still without tank but we have very concrete plans to change it already on the next session. More to come!

Below photo-report from that exciting adventure – Dragons, especially in the larger groups, can be really deadly:

Well, that was depressing scenario result but at least we refreshed some rules. We will need to come back here…