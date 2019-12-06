As this time our Gloomhaven meeting was scheduled for mid-week, we decided to play only one but longer scenario. The idea was to – for the first time – to face dragons! It was continuation of the long ago finished scenario #14 Frozen Hollow which allowed us to travel to the Drake’s Nest.

Gloomhaven_44_00.PNG

How did it go? Let us say that was not a perfect game-play from our group and we will need to revisit that area once again 😦

Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order:
#1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest

First of all, the composition of our adventurous team:

  • me – playing Doomstalker – currently level 5 (recently acquired)
  • Kuba J – playing Spellweaver currently level 8 
  • Kuba G – playing Tinkerer currently level 7

Still without tank but we have very concrete plans to change it already on the next session. More to come!

Below photo-report from that exciting adventure – Dragons, especially in the larger groups, can be really deadly:

IMG_6998
Six rooms to explore, twelve dragons to be killed – sounds like fun!
IMG_7001
Two Elite Fire Daemons – well, with proper equipment this is piece of cake to be dealt immediately!
IMG_7002
Second room is pretty densely packed with Dragons ad another two Fire Daemons
IMG_7003
They close on us but that is exactly what we wanted – our area-damage attacks quickly dispatch all of them
IMG_7005
Room number three – wait, nobody wants to open it? So Doomstalker will do it. And that was HUGE MISTAKE.
IMG_7006
My character managed to move back, but we were attacked by three furious creatures and unfortunately – on attack on me they rolled x2 hit number. And as it was just before my short rest, thus Doomstalker WAS KILLED.
IMG_7008
Tinkerer and Spellweaver managed to dispatch all Dragons from room three, but room four become a grave for another adventurer – our magician was laying exhausted.
IMG_7009
Not all is lost! – screamed Tinkerer, charging alone into the fifth room, filled with four Dragons and Elite Fire Elemental. What a brave man – thought deceased Doomstalker and Spellweaver.
IMG_7013
And it was pretty close as only two dragons more had to be killed for the company to win the scenario. The first was quickly overwhelmed, but the second – let us just say that the elemental summoned by Kuba could have better attack modification rolls then above.
IMG_7014
In the end, just 2 HP from killing the last needed Dragon, Tinkerer has fallen.
IMG_7015
The dust settles in the Drake’s Nest – no live adventurers left the cave today…

Well, that was depressing scenario result but at least we refreshed some rules. We will need to come back here…