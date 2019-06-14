Our Gloomhaven Campaign: Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4 Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14 => Scenario#19
Our last scenario (Frozen Hollow) allowed my Brute to promote to the 5th level. That is for me personally quite an achievement, as only four more levels are available for any character – sounds like unlocking of new character should be available soon! Anyhow, let me stay today a little longer on the subject of leveling-up in Gloomhaven.
When you get enough experience – more and more form level to level needed – the character you play with undergo following procedure:
- it has its Hit Points permanently improved
- it gains 1 perk (which enhances hit battle deck)
- and most importantly, it has option to choose one new card from up to his current Level. I had below two beauties to choose from:
I did not hesitate and decided on “Skirmishing Maneuver” – not only it allows you on top action two attacks with move (very rare to have move at the top) but also it gives attack on bottom action – what is more, it is range plus provides EXP. The other card has one-time ability on top, which is not that best and situational, and pretty standard down – the push also is situational, when you have traps nearby.
Now, let us jump to the scenario which we played recently and where I was able to use “Skirmishing Maneuver”:
Important note first: this was completely new type of scenario. We had to escort enchanter to the altar through five long rooms – she was moving 2 hexes toward altar each turn with initiative 99 – opening doors, approaching monsters, disregarding everything. And we were obliged to keep her alive!
Fun scenario, one of few that we didn’t have to kill all enemies, we had different task. Started bit unlucky for our host- the Brute, he had difficult secret perk to achieve, being the first to kill opponent, unfortunatelly we tried hard not to kill, but at the end i (Spellweaver) ,2nd to move, killed someone and didn’t let Michal score perk. First two rooms relatively easy, we’ve managed to protect our crazy runner, but when we saw room 3, that could have ended bad as the route to next room was short, but bones might have blocked it and maybe even hurt Hail. Luckilly creatures weren’t too strong and with my AOE we’ve managed to clear it relatively quick. We had problem with 4th and 5th room, enchanter wasn’t supposed to reach final room too soon, as TInkerer and me were behind in need of resting, the brute went inside to shield the wizard, and got immobilized, so couldn’t help in the final room the turn Hail entered it. I was scared, as behind me lots of troops have spawned, but with the frost armor and 8move+jump i got directly from 2nd room to final 5th location(just before spawned creatures lancheded attacks against me which could result in my death) and launched my AOE’. I didn’t mention Tinkerer, sorry Kuba, way too hot these days, can’t recall much more than that, only remember more damage, debuffs, than healing, you got hurt a bit. This wasn’t a scenario where we could have some brilliant actions. We had a simple task and we did it, no impressive play, but scenario was fun , and rewards is … (can’t wait to use it) 😉
