Our last scenario (Frozen Hollow) allowed my Brute to promote to the 5th level. That is for me personally quite an achievement, as only four more levels are available for any character – sounds like unlocking of new character should be available soon! Anyhow, let me stay today a little longer on the subject of leveling-up in Gloomhaven.

When you get enough experience – more and more form level to level needed – the character you play with undergo following procedure:

it has its Hit Points permanently improved

it gains 1 perk (which enhances hit battle deck)

and most importantly, it has option to choose one new card from up to his current Level. I had below two beauties to choose from:

I did not hesitate and decided on “Skirmishing Maneuver” – not only it allows you on top action two attacks with move (very rare to have move at the top) but also it gives attack on bottom action – what is more, it is range plus provides EXP. The other card has one-time ability on top, which is not that best and situational, and pretty standard down – the push also is situational, when you have traps nearby.

Now, let us jump to the scenario which we played recently and where I was able to use “Skirmishing Maneuver”:

Important note first: this was completely new type of scenario. We had to escort enchanter to the altar through five long rooms – she was moving 2 hexes toward altar each turn with initiative 99 – opening doors, approaching monsters, disregarding everything. And we were obliged to keep her alive!

