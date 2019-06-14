Our Gloomhaven Campaign:
Scenario#1 => Scenario#2 => Scenario#3 => Scenario#69 => Scenario#4
Scenario#5 => Scenario#93 => Scenario#10 => Scenario#21 => Scenario#14
=> Scenario#19

Our last scenario (Frozen Hollow) allowed my Brute to promote to the 5th level. That is for me personally quite an achievement, as only four more levels are available for any character – sounds like unlocking of new character should be available soon! Anyhow,  let me stay today a little longer on the subject of leveling-up in Gloomhaven.

When you get enough experience – more and more form level to level needed – the character you play with undergo following procedure:

  • it has its Hit Points permanently improved
  • it gains 1 perk (which enhances hit battle deck)
  • and most importantly, it has option to choose one new card from up to his current Level. I had below two beauties to choose from:
Gloom_14_01.jpg
Level 5 Brute cards to choose

I did not hesitate and decided on “Skirmishing Maneuver” – not only it allows you on top action two attacks with move (very rare to have move at the top) but also it gives attack on bottom action – what is more, it is range plus provides EXP. The other card has one-time ability on top, which is not that best and situational, and pretty standard down – the push also is situational, when you have traps nearby.

Now, let us jump to the scenario which we played recently and where I was able to use “Skirmishing Maneuver”:

Gloom19_00

Important note first: this was completely new type of scenario. We had to escort enchanter to the altar through five long rooms – she was moving 2 hexes toward altar each turn with initiative 99 – opening doors, approaching monsters, disregarding everything. And we were obliged to keep her alive!

Gloom19_01
Our group and Enchanter in first room. We had to take care of cultists before they summon tons of Living Bones (like they did in Scenario#4 Crypt of the Damned )
Gloom19_02
The paths in front of us – five big rooms…
Gloom19_03
We cleaned first room, second was also dispatched quickly although we really had to run to catch-up with Enchanter.
Gloom19_04
Things are getting complicated – after entering the third room, enemies started to pour in into the first room and encircle our group!
Gloom19_05
Enchanter of course not caring at all, enter the fourth room, ready for quick jump into fifth. We had to use some clever moves to prevent her from doing it and gaining one round.  Things definitely are starting to get out of control…
Gloom19_06
Wow! After entering another room, more enemies appeared – now in 2nd and 3rd room. We are just doing everything to get enchanter to the Altar no meter the cost, and disregarding if the hole company will survive.
Gloom19_07
Five demons in last room are overwhelmed by our best cards kept long enough to make a difference. That was really needed.
Gloom19_08
Last look at the board – that was one of most interesting, exciting and tough scenarios we played. With great suspense and great success! I hope for more like this!
