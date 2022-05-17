Having the huge pack with great ROOT goodies (Marauder Expansion, Hirelings Box and Clockwork Expansion 2) delivered recently, it did not took long to bring them to the table! I tested couple of set-ups – solitaire and multiplayer, and would like to share them with the Dear Readers. But before Sessions itself, couple words on those new expansions!
Root: The Marauder Expansion introduces two new factions to the Woodland—the Lord of the Hundreds and Keepers in Iron – alongside four hirelings and a new setup draft suitable for both casual and competitive play.
So we can play in following way:
What is more we can add unique strategies and make the Woodland wilder by utilizing hirelings! These small factions can be used at any player count and introduce surprising new power combinations as well as a chess-like tension to lower player count games of Root.
- Forest Patrol & Feline Physicians – Secure your realm and heal deadly injuries with Marquise elites.
- Last Dynasty & Bluebird Nobles – Crush your foes and prove your legitimacy with the last Eyrie regiment.
- Spring Uprising & Rabbit Scouts – Revolt against despots and fight for freedom with Alliance sympathizers.
- The Exile & The Bandit – Stalk the forests and steal what you need with these Vagabond mercenaries.
OK, let me know invite you to the picture-rich session reports. You can always click on images to enlarge them in new window!
Solitaire #1
Solitaire #2
Multiplayer
The two solo games gave me enough experience to propose a full multiplayer session to my boardgames buddies. Of course, the main goal was to test new factions and Hirelings. We played in following set-up:
- me – Keepers in Iron
- Kuba G – Lord of Hundreds
- Kuba J – Marquise de Cat (first game of ROOT for Kuba)
The final scores were:
- Kuba G – Lord of Hundreds – 36 VPs
- me – Keepers in Iron – 33 VPs
- Kuba J – Marquise de Cat – 25 VPs
First Impressions
- Lords of the Hundreds – I feel in love with that faction from the start; a pure aggressiveness, death and destruction – all its abilities are focused on attacking others; the cards and crafting are not so important, territory and area control is key. Love it! Allow them to develop Command and Prowess and you are done!
- Keepers in Iron – very specific faction, which works on relics; is not attached to particular cleanings as they can dismantle their buildings and does not need to rule to erect them; pretty cumbersome mechanics to score points which is not obvious initially but once grasped, gives a lot of fun!
- Hirelings – in general, great balancing mechanism which on top spices-up the game. Still, they vary significantly between themselves – form a very useful to completely useless or with minimal impact. Of course, a lot depends which factions are playing and which map is used.
- New Bots – good to see another 4 factions; so far I played only few and unfortunately, there are still some small questions or not-so-optimal moves. However, they give a good addition to 2 and 3 player games.
Summary
Wow, with the newest expansions ROOT really reaches new heights. Two new factions have very high reach thus are ideal for low player count plays – especially duels. You will love Rats pretty quickly, you will need to learn Badgers – but once this is done, a lot of interesting play awaits you. Highly Recommended!
as a noob with the Marquis de Cat i must say i felt terribly weak, especially compared to the Red lord of the houndreds. I basically had just 3 actions per turn (i didn’t receive suitable artifact cards and even if i had, Red player could easily steal artifact and turn them into more power for himself and troops which discouraged me to craft anyway), which i had to split between production, gaining VP(buildings), recruitment, movement and attacking. In later turns guys with factions from the supplement had 10+ actions each turn, could recruit more and do few attacks per round. Starting as a Marquis. With action cards i was close to breaching 30pts treshold, but experienced players didn’t allow me using it by destroying my buildings and gaining extra VP on me 😉 maybe with more players that don’t allow anyone to grow too much i wouldn’t feel such disbalance between me and both Jakub G with Michal. nice game, but probably works better if there are more players and more balance.
