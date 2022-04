We continue the deep analysis of factions in Conquest & Consequence – this time US, plus its Allies: Nationalistic China & potentially British Empire. We will learn about it weaknesses and strong points, as well as what Special Rules it has . Enjoy!

More content on the game:

What is in the Box: https://youtu.be/GhwUBo3TbGU

The basic rules explained: https://youtu.be/nc6zHmeZoJ4

Playing as Japan: https://youtu.be/4xzdUxYzNeo