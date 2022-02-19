I will not deny it, Bayonets & Tomahawks did a great impression on me. Not only I played it solo, with kids but recently started async sessions with Dave (who is my Combat Commander wargaming buddy and fellow blogger!). Having recently refreshed and re-read all the game rules, I though that I will record material explaining main game concepts, sequence of play, actions, victory conditions, etc.

I hope you get hooked by this – this is such a neat and interesting design. Also, rest assured – next video in series, the example of play, is already in works!

Enjoy!