“Time to move on!” we said after our last Gloomhaven session where we experienced 4 (four!) retirements at the same time. As it occurred, the “move on” was not so easy as we lost completely the first scenario in the new set-up. Thus we decided to do a step back and test our abilities / learn our cards using Random Dungeon Scenario!
Our Gloomhaven Campaign in chronological order: #1 Black Barrow, #2 Barrow Lair, #3 Inox Encampment, #69 Well of the Unfortunate, #4 Crypt of the Damned, #5 Ruinous Crypt, #93 Sunken Vessel, #10 Plane of Elemental Power, #21 Infernal Throne, #14 Frozen Hollow, #19 Forgotten Crypt, #27 Ruinous Rift, #8 Gloomhaven Warehouse, #7 Vibrant Grotto, #20 Necromancer's Sanctum, #6 Decaying Crypt, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber, #94 Vermling Nest, #95 Payment Due, #13 Temple of the Seer, #16 Mountain Pass, #43 Drake's Nest, #18 Abandoned Sewers, #25 Icecrag Asent, #28 Outer Ritual Chamber (#3), #29 Sanctuary of Gloom, #55 Foggy Thicket, #56 Bandit's Wood, #72 Ozing Grove, #59 Forgotten Grove, #60 Alchemy Lab, #22 Temple of Elements, Solo Scenarios, #81 Temple of Eclipse, #24 Echo Chamber, #15 Shrine of Strength, #33 Savvas Armory, #32 Decrepit Wood, #43 Drake's Nest (#2), #23 Deep Ruins, #26 Ancient Cistern, #31 Plane of Night, #40 Ancient Defensive Network, #41 Timeworn Tomb
Instead of playing through a regular scenario from the Scenario Book, players always have the option to play through a random dungeon instead. Random dungeons are not progressing the campaign in any way, but they can be used to gain additional experience, money, checkmarks, and personal quest progress for characters – exactly what we needed. Each random dungeon consists of three randomly generated rooms and the goal is always to clear all rooms of monsters. The three rooms will be set up one at a time, with the next room only being revealed once the door to it has been opened. Each room is set up using a room card and a monster card, each drawn randomly from the tops of their shuffled decks.
We already had a chance to play in such a set-up during our campaign and it definitely was a great variation to regular campaign.
As for our team, it nowadays consists of following members:
- me – playing level 6 Sawbone
- Kuba G – playing level 6 Berserker
- Kuba J – playing level 6 Quartermaster
Summary
We are still learning our characters and it is visible in the gameplay. KubaJ even joked, that this is like moving form Ferrari to FIAT – our previous super-killing machine with clearly defined roles was unstoppable and we are missing this 🙂 Still, it is getting better and better with each play and hopefully we will come back to campaign soon. Stay tuned!
i did that setup so it had few challenges (high shielded enemies, units with healing, some with strong attacks, retaliate), but also enough monsters to let us all earn a bit- to make our new characters more complete. During game I did few mistakes with my Quartermaster (understanding Sawbone’s med packs), but it’s sucha a broken class that it didn’t change the result. Even if i did it easier for me at some stage, playing more correct would only extend the time, but not result. Poor friends got exhausted in a normal time, when they did i had only 1-2 card in my lost pile(refreshing items is so easy, and bottom action usable as a stamina allows infinity loop ). Without resting Quartermaster may retrieve up to 5 cards each round(bottom action with 2 and upper action to refresh item- f.e. major stamina potion-3 cards), but meanwhile i also had to heal up and use weak attacks against heavily shielded Shaman to be able to refresh more potions(without refreshed major power potion i would have to rely on critcal hit 2x only). At the end i started i speeded up at cost of lost cards and in possibly my last turn i needed +2(or +1 don’t remember) or x2 modifier to win. Unluckilly shaman gifted me muddle/disadvantage. In my attack modifier deck i noticed there were only 4 cards left (2x, Null, unknown and item refresh, that would allow another chance, but could lead to our loss as well ) and the first one picked was 2x. Not what i wanted, as I knew it can only be worse. I got scared that due to my greed(earlier decided to use top Loot 2 to earn money, and didn’t attack shaman while it was weak, soon later it healed itself making it very hard to meke it hurt again). Well after the x2 i had a positive attack modifier that gave mu the exact amount of damage i needed to kill that damn vermling shaman, End result scenario won , Michal and me got their levelups. Relatively easy game – with our previous character we would smash it within an hour, now over 2 hours of painfully slow progress through rooms (well, we had few unlucky modifier pick – especially our main damage dealer- berserker). Good thng is that wth money earned we could make few purchases, i took the piercing bow, as with my ability to refresh consumed tems such marathon run with shaman will never repeat. These classes we have now are fine, but compared to one of the strongest possible combination we had earler makes us feel “uncomfortable” 😉
Now that I’m playing the app, these reports make a lot more sense to me now 🙂
Welcome to the world of Gloomhaven! That can be pretty addictive!
