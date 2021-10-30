The Phalanx Successors 4th Edition hits the table of my wargaming group pretty often recently. With that in mind I decided to create another material, which illustrates another dimension of this game – scenarios! We not only have possibility to play full campaign with from 2 to 5 players, but each of those set-ups have a dedicated, 1-turn scenario.

In below material I am presenting the full, solitaire play-through of the 2 player scenario. Due to the specifics of this set-up, the game is very dynamic and from the onset both sides are at each other throats. Enjoy!