Scenario #10 Commando Schools from Combat Commander Europe base game was a bloody, quick and decisive engagement for my and Dave's troops. Who prevailed? Red Army Commands or meticulously planning their counter-attack Germans? The answer in below article, enjoy! @gmtgames #wargames #boardgames

The struggle again Japanese forces on the Island of Peleliu continues. The Japanese counter-attack using GMT's FIelds of Fire volume 2. Enjoy action packed report from Turn 3! @gmtgames #wargames #fieldsoffire

We just played scenario #40 in Gloomhaven. What a crazy adventure! The largest map ever, multiple elite monsters and our 4 characters just before retirement. A session to remember - enjoy below report! @cephalofair #gloomhaven #boardgames