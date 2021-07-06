I am glad to present already ninth scenario in my and Dave plan to play whole base game of the Combat Commander Europe. As each set-up is completely different and allows for various approaches, ideas and tactics you never got bored with this title! Especially with such an exciting battle as we recently put to the digital table!
So what we played this time? #9 Rush to Contact – a scenario which first and foremost is huge – both sides have multiple reinforcement groups, tons of machine guns and artillery. As the new units enter gradually, the game dynamics change enormously – just look at some of the initial pictures below, what happens at the beginning of second turn of the game!
It is already April 1945 and the war in Europe is nearing its end. The 504th Parachute Regiment (Michal, Attacker posture) just crossed the Rhine and is met by fierce resistance from 62nd Volksgrenadier Division (Dave, Defender posture). As both sides reports contact, immediate reinforcements start to appear.
This is a long game, starting at position 2 of turn track and leading up to 12 (so there is no uncertainty when scenario ends). Still, it starts in very peculiar way, with one stack of German units and some US troops. It really can end within first turn…
Summary
That was a game to remember – or, actually, couple of very interesting episodes, each unlike the others. First, the phase without reinforcements and “dance of death” with my trying to advance and artillery called by Dave on his encircled troops, pounding Germans and US soldiers alike. Then the middle part, with German HMG wrecking havoc on my units. And last stage, once HMG was neutralized, when Americans finally prevailed.
Quite a refreshing set-up but I think Dave has enough of defending, and in next scenario (#10 Commando School) we will switch sides. Stay tuned!
Is it a bad thing that I quite enjoyed calling down artillery on my own troops? LOL Especially because it (kind of) worked!
That worked and that is most important!
